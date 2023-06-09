The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Burglar alarm: Beckley (2), Prosperity

Disturbance: Midway, Bradley

Extra patrol: Beckley, Beaver, Surveyor, Midway

Illegal burn: MacArthur

Larceny: Beckley

Lost property: Crab Orchard

Motorcycle complaint: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident: Surveyor, MacArthur, Bolt

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Sophia

Suspicious person: Daniels

Suspicious vehicle: Fitzpatrick, Naoma

Unwanted person: Bradley

Vagrant: Eccles

