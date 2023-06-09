The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Beckley (2), Prosperity
Disturbance: Midway, Bradley
Extra patrol: Beckley, Beaver, Surveyor, Midway
Illegal burn: MacArthur
Larceny: Beckley
Lost property: Crab Orchard
Motorcycle complaint: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident: Surveyor, MacArthur, Bolt
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Sophia
Suspicious person: Daniels
Suspicious vehicle: Fitzpatrick, Naoma
Unwanted person: Bradley
Vagrant: Eccles
