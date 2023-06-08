The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Assault in progress: Harper Road

Burglar alarm: Pikeview Drive, Kiser Street, James Street

Child abuse/neglect: Stanaford Road and Woodcrest Drive, Wilson Street

Disturbance: F. Street

Domestic: Harper Road, Neville Street

Extra patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Powerline Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive

Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)

Harassment: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Identity theft: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Intoxicated person: Harper Road & Sunrise Avenue

K9 unit request: 3rd Avenue

Larceny: Edgewood Drive

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Mental problem: North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Johnstown Road and Kiser Street, 1300 block Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Eisenhower Drive and Cranberry Creek Center, North Eisenhower Drive and Rural Acres Drive

Panic/hold alarm: North Kanawha Street

Possible driving under the influence: Harper Road

Prowler: King Street

Resident check: Laurel Terrace

Sexual assault not in progress: Carriage Drive

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)

Stabbing: Nebraska Avenue

Suspicious activity: Veterans Avenue, Main Street, Clyde Street

Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road

Traffic Stop: Ellison Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), South Fayette Street and Morris Avenue, 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), 1901 S. Kanawha St. (Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home), 902 N. Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block New River Drive, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), Johnstown Road and Jennings Street, 300 block Stanaford Road, 115 Rural Acres Drive (Huntington Bank), 0 block 9th Street, Ragland Road and North Eisenhower Drive

Trespassing: Bero Avenue

911 hang up: North Eisenhower Drive, Beaver Street

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

