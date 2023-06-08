The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault in progress: Harper Road
Burglar alarm: Pikeview Drive, Kiser Street, James Street
Child abuse/neglect: Stanaford Road and Woodcrest Drive, Wilson Street
Disturbance: F. Street
Domestic: Harper Road, Neville Street
Extra patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Powerline Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive
Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Harassment: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Identity theft: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Intoxicated person: Harper Road & Sunrise Avenue
K9 unit request: 3rd Avenue
Larceny: Edgewood Drive
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problem: North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Johnstown Road and Kiser Street, 1300 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Eisenhower Drive and Cranberry Creek Center, North Eisenhower Drive and Rural Acres Drive
Panic/hold alarm: North Kanawha Street
Possible driving under the influence: Harper Road
Prowler: King Street
Resident check: Laurel Terrace
Sexual assault not in progress: Carriage Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)
Stabbing: Nebraska Avenue
Suspicious activity: Veterans Avenue, Main Street, Clyde Street
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road
Traffic Stop: Ellison Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), South Fayette Street and Morris Avenue, 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), 1901 S. Kanawha St. (Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home), 902 N. Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block New River Drive, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), Johnstown Road and Jennings Street, 300 block Stanaford Road, 115 Rural Acres Drive (Huntington Bank), 0 block 9th Street, Ragland Road and North Eisenhower Drive
Trespassing: Bero Avenue
911 hang up: North Eisenhower Drive, Beaver Street
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
