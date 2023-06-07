The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Accident with injury: 1614 S. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Commission on Aging)
Barking dog: Thomas Street, Campbell Street
Burglar alarm: Bypass Plaza, Mallard Court, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight municipal park), Myers Avenue, 28 Woodthrush Lane
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil assist: Sunset Drive
Civil matter: Edgewood Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Deceased/found body: Harper Road
Destruction of property: Harper Road
Domestic: G Street, Hartley Avenue
Domestic violence petition served: Hartley Avenue
Extra patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 200 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 200 block Templeview Drive, 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Powerline Drive (3), 300 block Beckley Crossing, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 200 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Patch Street (2), 300 block Scott Avenue (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1 Rails to Trails, 1000 block Scott Avenue (2), 100 block Sandstone Drive, 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Kessinger Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 Galleria Plaza, 100 block Sheridan Avenue
Follow-up call: G Street
Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street (2)
Illegal dumping: South Oakwood Avenue
Intoxicated person: Harper Road, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue
K9 unit request: Hartley Avenue and Allen Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 300 block Beckley Plaza
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive and West 4th Street
Overdose: Edgewood Drive, 10th Street
Possible driving under the influence: Harper Road
Reckless driver: Harper Road
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Shots fired: Sheridan Avenue
Special assignment: 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Dixie Avenue, Temple Street
Threats: Maplewood Lane, North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block South Heber Street, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, Beaver Avenue and South Fayette Street, 3706 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Family Dollar), 700 block South Fayette Street (2), 500 block South Fayette Street, Beaver Avenue and Lancaster Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive and West 4th Street, 1900 block Harper Road (5), 403 3rd Ave. (Little General), 100 block Hylton Lane, 1902 S. Fayette St. (Unity Customs), South Kanawha Street and Massey Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue, Hartley Avenue and Allen Avenue, 2044 Harper Road (Little General)
Unresponsive: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive
911 hangup: Bellevue Lane
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Brandishing: Beaver
Breaking and entering in progress: Beckley
Breaking and entering not in progress: Beckley
Burglar alarm: Crab Orchard, Beckley
Destruction of property: Sophia
Disturbance: Soak Creek, Josephine
Extra patrol: Beckley
Illegal burn: Sullivan
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Helen
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Naoma, Cool Ridge, Daniels
Noise complaint: Lanark, Beckley
Parking complaint: Crab Orchard
Reckless driver: Beckley
Road hazard: Beckley
Speeding vehicle: Beaver
Structure fire: Raleigh
Suspicious person: Beckley
Threats: Fairdale
Traffic stop: Crab Orchard (2), Tolleytown, MacArthur
Vehicle disabled: Dameron
911 hang-up: Calloway Heights
