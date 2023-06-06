The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Assist other department: Laurel Terrace, F Street, Johnstown Road

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Crawford Street, Hartley Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Breaking and entering not in progress: Bostic Avenue

Burglar alarm: Oriole Place, 116 Prillerman Ave., Antonio Avenue

Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, 303 Mills Ave.

Check welfare: Ringleben Street, Bostic Avenue, Frontier Street, Central Avenue and City Avenue

Civil matter: 7th Street, Dunn Drive

Disturbance: Seaver Lane and Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic: Wildwood Avenue, Ewart Avenue

Extra patrol: 2 Rails to Trails, 600 block Wildwood Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Main Street, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Powerline Drive, 3 Rails to Trails, 100 block Patch Street (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 500 block Neville Street, 600 block Johnstown Road (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Sheridan Avenue, 100 block 9th Street, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Sandstone Drive (2), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Clyde Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue

Follow-up call: Edgewood Drive

Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Seaver Lane

Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1800 block Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 4141 Robert C. Byrd (Wendy’s)

Overdose: Temple Street

Possible driving under the influence: Queen Anne Drive

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Special assignment: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex), 4700 Grandview Road (Grandview State Park amphitheater), 169 Industrial Drive (City of Beckley IT)

Suspicious activity: Scott Avenue, Ringleben Street and F Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, East Main Street, Harper Road (Shell)

Suspicious package: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious person: Harper Road, Ewart Avenue, North Oakwood Avenue and Gate Street

Suspicious vehicle: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Traffic stop: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Stanaford Road, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Locust Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1500 block Harper Road, 400 block South Fayette Street (2), 2nd Street and South Heber Street (2), 700 block South Fayette Street, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Oakwood Avenue, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Market Road, Patch Street and Plumley Avenue, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street, 500 block North Eisenhower Drive, 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street, Johnstown Road and Kiser Street, 902 N. Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank), 700 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Accident with injury: Mabscott

Breaking and entering in progress: Shady Spring

Breaking and entering not in progress: Ghent, Beckley

Burglary in progress: Mt. Tabor

Destruction of property: Midway

Disturbance: Cabell Heights

Harassment: Beaver, Clear Creek

Larceny: Beckley, Cool Ridge

Motorcycle complaint: Dry Hill

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beaver

Road rage: Bradley

Speeding vehicle: Glen Morgan

Suspicious activity: Glen Daniel, Surveyor

Tamper with auto: Crab Orchard

Traffic stop: Cranberry, Glen Daniel, Harper, Beaver, Beckley Junction, Glen White, Beckley

Vandalism/destruction of property: Daniels

911 hangup: Bradley

