The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assist other department: Laurel Terrace, F Street, Johnstown Road
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Crawford Street, Hartley Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Breaking and entering not in progress: Bostic Avenue
Burglar alarm: Oriole Place, 116 Prillerman Ave., Antonio Avenue
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, 303 Mills Ave.
Check welfare: Ringleben Street, Bostic Avenue, Frontier Street, Central Avenue and City Avenue
Civil matter: 7th Street, Dunn Drive
Disturbance: Seaver Lane and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: Wildwood Avenue, Ewart Avenue
Extra patrol: 2 Rails to Trails, 600 block Wildwood Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Main Street, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Powerline Drive, 3 Rails to Trails, 100 block Patch Street (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 500 block Neville Street, 600 block Johnstown Road (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Sheridan Avenue, 100 block 9th Street, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Sandstone Drive (2), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Clyde Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue
Follow-up call: Edgewood Drive
Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Seaver Lane
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1800 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 4141 Robert C. Byrd (Wendy’s)
Overdose: Temple Street
Possible driving under the influence: Queen Anne Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Special assignment: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex), 4700 Grandview Road (Grandview State Park amphitheater), 169 Industrial Drive (City of Beckley IT)
Suspicious activity: Scott Avenue, Ringleben Street and F Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, East Main Street, Harper Road (Shell)
Suspicious package: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious person: Harper Road, Ewart Avenue, North Oakwood Avenue and Gate Street
Suspicious vehicle: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Traffic stop: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Stanaford Road, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Locust Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1500 block Harper Road, 400 block South Fayette Street (2), 2nd Street and South Heber Street (2), 700 block South Fayette Street, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Oakwood Avenue, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Market Road, Patch Street and Plumley Avenue, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street, 500 block North Eisenhower Drive, 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street, Johnstown Road and Kiser Street, 902 N. Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank), 700 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Accident with injury: Mabscott
Breaking and entering in progress: Shady Spring
Breaking and entering not in progress: Ghent, Beckley
Burglary in progress: Mt. Tabor
Destruction of property: Midway
Disturbance: Cabell Heights
Harassment: Beaver, Clear Creek
Larceny: Beckley, Cool Ridge
Motorcycle complaint: Dry Hill
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beaver
Road rage: Bradley
Speeding vehicle: Glen Morgan
Suspicious activity: Glen Daniel, Surveyor
Tamper with auto: Crab Orchard
Traffic stop: Cranberry, Glen Daniel, Harper, Beaver, Beckley Junction, Glen White, Beckley
Vandalism/destruction of property: Daniels
911 hangup: Bradley
