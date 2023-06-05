The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Antonio Avenue
Check welfare: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Jenny Lane, Bypass Plaza
Civil assist: Hager Street, Harper Road
Civil matter: Neville Street, Bair Street
Disturbance: Crawford Street, Hull Street
Driving under the influence investigation: Harper Road
Drug investigation: Harper Road
Eloped/walk away: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd (Sheetz) (4), 101 Ellison Ave. (Infuse Insurance), 100 block Sheridan Avenue, 100 block E. Street, 100 block Patch Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 100 block Patch Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 500 block Neville Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Follow up call: Appalachian Drive, Beckley Crossing, Johnstown Road, South Vance Road, North Eisenhower Drive
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (Uptown), 400 block Neville Street (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Four-wheeler: Sandlewood Drive
Handicap parking violation: Bypass Plaza
Harassment: Bellevue Lane
K9 unit request: Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road (Kroger), Harper Road
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 1058 N. Eisenhower Drive (Ulta)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Prince Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive
No driver's license: North Eisenhower Drive
Overdose: Withrow Loop, Elkins Street
Shoplifting: 112 Appalachian Drive (Goodwill)
Stolen property: Scott Avenue
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive
Threats: 3rd Avenue, Scott Avenue
Traffic stop: 3692 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Arby's), 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pinecrest Industrial Park, 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Eisenhower Drive, 615 N. Eisenhower Drive (Mountaineer Ford), South Kanawha Street and McGinnis Street, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Robert C. Byrd Drive, Powerline Drive and Broadway Street, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), 995 S. Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General), 1410 N. Eisenhower Drive (Panera Bread Sun Tan City), 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza), Maplewood Lane and South Kanawha Street, 1104 N. Eisenhower Drive (Taco Bell)
Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: 5th Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vehicle disabled: 308 Ned Payne Drive (New RCSO)
911 hangup: Barber Avenue
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Beckley, Daniels (2), Harper Heights
Disturbance: Pemberton, Harper Heights
Extra patrol: Terry
Intoxicated person: Coal City
Larceny: Beaver, Harper Heights (2)
Noise complaint: Dry Hill
Possible driving under the influence: Cool Ridge, Bradley
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard
Suspicious person: Calloway Heights
Threats: Beaver
Traffic stop: Bolt, Glen Daniel, Fairdale
Unwanted person: Arnett
Vandalism/destruction of property: Daniels
Vehicle disabled: Beckley
