The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Antonio Avenue

Check welfare: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Jenny Lane, Bypass Plaza

Civil assist: Hager Street, Harper Road

Civil matter: Neville Street, Bair Street

Disturbance: Crawford Street, Hull Street

Driving under the influence investigation: Harper Road

Drug investigation: Harper Road

Eloped/walk away: Harper Road

Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd (Sheetz) (4), 101 Ellison Ave. (Infuse Insurance), 100 block Sheridan Avenue, 100 block E. Street, 100 block Patch Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 100 block Patch Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 500 block Neville Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Follow up call: Appalachian Drive, Beckley Crossing, Johnstown Road, South Vance Road, North Eisenhower Drive

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (Uptown), 400 block Neville Street (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)

Four-wheeler: Sandlewood Drive

Handicap parking violation: Bypass Plaza

Harassment: Bellevue Lane

K9 unit request: Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road (Kroger), Harper Road

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Motor vehicle accident private lot: 1058 N. Eisenhower Drive (Ulta)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Prince Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive

No driver's license: North Eisenhower Drive

Overdose: Withrow Loop, Elkins Street

Shoplifting: 112 Appalachian Drive (Goodwill)

Stolen property: Scott Avenue

Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive

Threats: 3rd Avenue, Scott Avenue

Traffic stop: 3692 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Arby's), 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pinecrest Industrial Park, 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Eisenhower Drive, 615 N. Eisenhower Drive (Mountaineer Ford), South Kanawha Street and McGinnis Street, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Robert C. Byrd Drive, Powerline Drive and Broadway Street, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), 995 S. Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General), 1410 N. Eisenhower Drive  (Panera Bread Sun Tan City), 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza), Maplewood Lane and South Kanawha Street, 1104 N. Eisenhower Drive (Taco Bell)

Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted person: 5th Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Vehicle disabled: 308 Ned Payne Drive (New RCSO)

911 hangup: Barber Avenue

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Burglar alarm: Beckley, Daniels (2), Harper Heights

Disturbance: Pemberton, Harper Heights

Extra patrol: Terry

Intoxicated person: Coal City

Larceny: Beaver, Harper Heights (2)

Noise complaint: Dry Hill

Possible driving under the influence: Cool Ridge, Bradley

Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard

Suspicious person: Calloway Heights

Threats: Beaver

Traffic stop: Bolt, Glen Daniel, Fairdale

Unwanted person: Arnett

Vandalism/destruction of property: Daniels

Vehicle disabled: Beckley

