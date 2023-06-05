The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Armed robbery: Mills Avenue

Arrest: Harper Road

Breaking and entering not in progress: E. Street

Disturbance: Freeman Street

Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ellison Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1009 W. Neville St. (Emmanuel Baptist Church)

Traffic stop: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 3rd Avenue and Park Avenue, 3025 Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC)

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

