The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Burglar alarm: Bradley, Calloway Heights

Disturbance: Ghent, Eccles, Beckley, Glen Daniel, Beaver

Extra patrol: Beckley, Bradley

Fight: Shady Spring

Larceny: Calloway Heights, Cool Ridge, Mead

Motor vehicle accident: Ghent, Crab Orchard, Daniels, Beaver (2)

Possible driving under the influence: Sweeneysburg

Shots fired: Beckley

Shoplifting: Beckley

Stalking: Sprague

Stolen vehicle: Beaver

Suspicious activity: Sophia, Beaver, Bolt

Suspicious person: Harper Heights

Threats: Dry Hill

Wildlife call: Beaver

