The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Bradley, Calloway Heights
Disturbance: Ghent, Eccles, Beckley, Glen Daniel, Beaver
Extra patrol: Beckley, Bradley
Fight: Shady Spring
Larceny: Calloway Heights, Cool Ridge, Mead
Motor vehicle accident: Ghent, Crab Orchard, Daniels, Beaver (2)
Possible driving under the influence: Sweeneysburg
Shots fired: Beckley
Shoplifting: Beckley
Stalking: Sprague
Stolen vehicle: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Sophia, Beaver, Bolt
Suspicious person: Harper Heights
Threats: Dry Hill
Wildlife call: Beaver
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.