The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call unknown: Daniel Street
Attempt to service domestic violence petition: Harper Road
Check welfare: Sheridan Avenue
CPR-adult: Campbell Street, South Heber Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: E C Street
Burglar alarm: Beckley Crossing, Scott Avenue, F Street
Deceased/found body: Ball Street
Destruction of property: Hargrove Street
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Coponiti Street
Domestic: Highland Street
Drug investigation: 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street
Extra patrol: 10 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 200 block North Kanawha Street, 100 block 9th Street, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 200 block Main Street, 200 block 9th Street, 100 block Virginia Street, 100 block Jefferson Street, 1500 block Harper Road, 300 block Temple Street, 500 block Johnstown Road, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Church Street, 200 block Main Street, 200 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Rhodes Street, 200 block Galleria Plaza, 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 500 block Scott Avenue
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Harassing phone call: Patch Street
Juvenile problems: South Kanawha Street, Alvin Street, South Eisenhower Drive
K9 unit request: Beckley Crossing, 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street, Guam Avenue
Larceny: Hylton Lane
Loitering: North Eisenhower Drive
Lost property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Missing person: Pine Lodge Road
Motor vehicle accident: West Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Sheridan Avenue and East Prince Street
Noise complaint: Hager Street
Overdose: North Eisenhower Drive
Panhandling: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panic/hold alarm: North Eisenhower Drive
Person down: Harper Road
Shoplifting: 1252 N. Eisenhower Drive (Shoe Carnival)
Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Suspicious activity: Neville Street and Leslie C. Gates
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, West Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, New River Town Center, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Grey Flats Road, South Kanawha Street
Threats: Withrow Loop, North Kanawha Street
Traffic stop: South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, 700 block South Fayette Street, Truman Avenue and South Fayette Street, 400 block South Fayette Street, 2nd Street and South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Seaver Lane, 700 block South Fayette Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Heber Street and 2nd Street, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots), 4141 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's Beckley), 200 block 2nd Street, Central Avenue and Virginia Street, 1405 S. Kanawha St. (Memorial Baptist Church), Johnstown Road and Kiser Street, 100 block Austin Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board), 600 block South Fayette Street
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
911 hangup: North Vance Drive, Coponiti Street
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
