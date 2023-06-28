The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Animal call unknown: Daniel Street

Attempt to service domestic violence petition: Harper Road

Check welfare: Sheridan Avenue

CPR-adult: Campbell Street, South Heber Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: E C Street

Burglar alarm: Beckley Crossing, Scott Avenue, F Street

Deceased/found body: Ball Street

Destruction of property: Hargrove Street

Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Coponiti Street

Domestic: Highland Street

Drug investigation: 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street

Extra patrol: 10 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 200 block North Kanawha Street, 100 block 9th Street, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 200 block Main Street, 200 block 9th Street, 100 block Virginia Street, 100 block Jefferson Street, 1500 block Harper Road, 300 block Temple Street, 500 block Johnstown Road, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Church Street, 200 block Main Street, 200 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Rhodes Street, 200 block Galleria Plaza, 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 500 block Scott Avenue

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)

Harassing phone call: Patch Street

Juvenile problems: South Kanawha Street, Alvin Street, South Eisenhower Drive

K9 unit request: Beckley Crossing, 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street, Guam Avenue

Larceny: Hylton Lane

Loitering: North Eisenhower Drive

Lost property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Missing person: Pine Lodge Road

Motor vehicle accident: West Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Sheridan Avenue and East Prince Street

Noise complaint: Hager Street

Overdose: North Eisenhower Drive

Panhandling: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Panic/hold alarm: North Eisenhower Drive

Person down: Harper Road

Shoplifting: 1252 N. Eisenhower Drive (Shoe Carnival)

Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) 

Suspicious activity: Neville Street and Leslie C. Gates

Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, West Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, New River Town Center, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Grey Flats Road, South Kanawha Street

Threats: Withrow Loop, North Kanawha Street

Traffic stop: South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, 700 block South Fayette Street, Truman Avenue and South Fayette Street, 400 block South Fayette Street, 2nd Street and South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Seaver Lane, 700 block South Fayette Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Heber Street and 2nd Street, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots), 4141 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's Beckley), 200 block 2nd Street, Central Avenue and Virginia Street, 1405 S. Kanawha St. (Memorial Baptist Church), Johnstown Road and Kiser Street, 100 block Austin Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board), 600 block South Fayette Street

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

911 hangup: North Vance Drive, Coponiti Street

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

