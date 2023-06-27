The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
RALEIGH COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Assault already occurred: Glen White
Burglar alarm: Beaver
Burglary in progress: Mabscott
Burglary not in progress: Mead
Disturbance: Stanaford
Extra patrol: Oak Grove, Mt. Tabor, Stotesbury
Fire: Surveyor
Four-wheeler: Mabscott
Larceny: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident with entrapment: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Glen White
Noise complaint: Prosperity
Prowler: Mabscott
Pursuit: Fairdale
Reckless driver: Grandview, Daniels
Road rage: Macarthur
Speeding vehicle: Crow
Stolen vehicle: Shady Spring
Traffic stop: Blue Jay, Beckley
Trespassing: Bradley, Beaver
Unwanted person: Maple Fork
Vagrant: Sprague
Vehicle disabled: Beckley, Macarthur
911 hangup: Pluto
