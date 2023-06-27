The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE

DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

RALEIGH COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Assault already occurred: Glen White

Burglar alarm: Beaver

Burglary in progress: Mabscott

Burglary not in progress: Mead

Disturbance: Stanaford

Extra patrol: Oak Grove, Mt. Tabor, Stotesbury

Fire: Surveyor

Four-wheeler: Mabscott

Larceny: Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident with entrapment: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Glen White

Noise complaint: Prosperity

Prowler: Mabscott

Pursuit: Fairdale

Reckless driver: Grandview, Daniels

Road rage: Macarthur

Speeding vehicle: Crow

Stolen vehicle: Shady Spring

Traffic stop: Blue Jay, Beckley

Trespassing: Bradley, Beaver

Unwanted person: Maple Fork

Vagrant: Sprague

Vehicle disabled: Beckley, Macarthur

911 hangup: Pluto

