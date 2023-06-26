The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault already occurred: North Eisenhower Drive
Burglar alarm: South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), South Eisenhower Drive, 813 S. Kanawha St.
Civil assist: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Destruction of property: North Eisenhower Drive
Domestic: Myers Avenue, Ewart Avenue
Extra patrol: Kiser Street and Johnstown Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God) (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 1900 block Harper Road, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 501 S. Fayette St., 100 block Simpkins Street, 100 block Ringleben Street, 1000 block Scott Avenue
Follow-up call: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: mile marker 45 Interstate 77 northbound
Possible driving under the influence: Jamescrest Drive
Radar patrol: Larew Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue (3)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2)
Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (3)
Stolen vehicle: Ragland Road
Suspicious person: Main Street, Rural Acres Drive
Traffic stop: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Stanaford Road, 102 Beckley Plaza, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Market Road, 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots), 2120 Harper Road (Country Inn and Suites), Harper Road and Crescent Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ellison Avenue, 1706 Harper Road (Comac), 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
