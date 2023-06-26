Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 78F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.