The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Burglar alarm: Skelton, Raleigh

Civil matter: Bradley

Fraud: Sprague

Harassment: Dry Hill

Motor vehicle accident: Calloway Heights

Reckless driver: Beaver, Bradley

Shoplifting: Bradley

Speeding vehicle: Bradley

Suspicious vehicle: Bradley, Cool Ridge, Beaver (2)

Vehicle disabled: Bragg

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video