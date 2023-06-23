The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
RALEIGH COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Skelton, Raleigh
Civil matter: Bradley
Fraud: Sprague
Harassment: Dry Hill
Motor vehicle accident: Calloway Heights
Reckless driver: Beaver, Bradley
Shoplifting: Bradley
Speeding vehicle: Bradley
Suspicious vehicle: Bradley, Cool Ridge, Beaver (2)
Vehicle disabled: Bragg
