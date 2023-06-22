The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Breaking and entering: Pemberton, Beckley

Burglar alarm: Cabell Heights, Sprague, Grandview

Disturbance: Crab Orchard (2), Stanaford, Beaver

Extra patrol: Shady Spring

Motor vehicle accident: Naoma, Ghent, Beaver, MacArthur, Piney View

Reckless driver: Glen Morgan

Shoplifting: Bradley, MacArthur

Stolen vehicle: Beckley

Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard

Suspicious person: Tams, Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley, Soak Creek

Threats: Lester

Unwanted person: Bradley

Vehicle disabled: MacArthur, Beaver

