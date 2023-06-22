The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Breaking and entering: Pemberton, Beckley
Burglar alarm: Cabell Heights, Sprague, Grandview
Disturbance: Crab Orchard (2), Stanaford, Beaver
Extra patrol: Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident: Naoma, Ghent, Beaver, MacArthur, Piney View
Reckless driver: Glen Morgan
Shoplifting: Bradley, MacArthur
Stolen vehicle: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard
Suspicious person: Tams, Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley, Soak Creek
Threats: Lester
Unwanted person: Bradley
Vehicle disabled: MacArthur, Beaver
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.