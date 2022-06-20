The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Barking dog: Hartley Avenue (2)
Brandishing: Plumley Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: Stanaford Road
Burglar alarm: Elmridge Court, Harper Road, 331 Sunset Drive, Sunset Drive, 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple)
Burglary in progress: South Heber Street, Second Avenue
Civil assist: Church Street/South Kanawha Street, Withrow Loop
Civil matter: South Kanawha Street
Destruction of property: Harper Road (2)
Disturbance: Harper Road, 100 Lincoln St., Northwestern Avenue
Domestic: Meadows Court, Woodlawn Avenue
Electronic sex crime: Ringleben Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Appalachian Drive (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Bellevue Lane, 100 block Church Street, 100 block E Street (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (5), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (5), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (5), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas) (2), 100 block Hargrove Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 100 block Hartley Avenue (3), 200 block South Heber Street, South Heber Street/Neville Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park) (2), 100 block Larew Avenue (4), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Mason Street, 100 block Mercer Street, 400 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 100 block Ninth Street, 1200 block North Oakwood Avenue, 800 block North Oakwood Avenue, 360 Prince St., Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 4303 Robert C Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2), 400 block Scott, Avenue, 100 block Second Street
Fireworks complaint: East Prince Street/Scott Avenue
Fugitive from justice: North Eisenhower Drive
Harassment: Mason Street
Juvenile problems: Berkley Street
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Noise complaint: Neville Street
Possible DUI: North Eisenhower Drive
Radar patrol: 200 block Hartley Avenue
Reckless driver: Harper Road
Shots fired: Bostic Avenue, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, F Street
Suspicious activity: South Heber Street, Vine Street, Wilkes Parkway, Wyoming Avenue
Suspicious person: Johnstown Road, Sunset Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road, Pinewood Drive
Traffic stop: Beckley Crossing/North Eisenhower Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), South Fayette Street/Barber Avenue, South Fayette Street/Howe Street, 221 N. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Library), 100 block McCreery Street, McCulloch Drive/Beckwoods Drive, 3025 Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 400 block Third Avenue, 200 block Wilkes Parkway, Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street
Unwanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Vehicle disabled: 100 block Leslie C. Gates Place
Wanted person: Earwood Street
Warrant served: South Heber Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Attempted burglary: Dry Hill
Burglar alarm: Beaver
Destruction of property: Daniels
Disturbance: White Oak
Extra patrol: Beaver
Fraud: Beaver
Loitering: Shady Spring
Loud music/noise: Calloway Heights
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Dry Hill
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Cranberry
Motorcycle complaint: Bradley
Shots fired: Coal City
Suspicious activity: Eccles
Suspicious person: Sophia
Suspicious vehicle: Fitzpatrick
Threats: Sandlick
Traffic stop: Beckley
Unwanted person: Soak Creek
Vehicle disabled: Irish Mountain