The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Barking dog: Hartley Avenue (2)

Brandishing: Plumley Avenue

Breaking and entering not in progress: Stanaford Road

Burglar alarm: Elmridge Court, Harper Road, 331 Sunset Drive, Sunset Drive, 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple)

Burglary in progress: South Heber Street, Second Avenue

Civil assist: Church Street/South Kanawha Street, Withrow Loop

Civil matter: South Kanawha Street

Destruction of property: Harper Road (2)

Disturbance: Harper Road, 100 Lincoln St., Northwestern Avenue

Domestic: Meadows Court, Woodlawn Avenue

Electronic sex crime: Ringleben Street

Extra patrol: 100 block Appalachian Drive (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Bellevue Lane, 100 block Church Street, 100 block E Street (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (5), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (5), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (5), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas) (2), 100 block Hargrove Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 100 block Hartley Avenue (3), 200 block South Heber Street, South Heber Street/Neville Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park) (2), 100 block Larew Avenue (4), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Mason Street, 100 block Mercer Street, 400 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 100 block Ninth Street, 1200 block North Oakwood Avenue, 800 block North Oakwood Avenue, 360 Prince St., Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 4303 Robert C Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2), 400 block Scott, Avenue, 100 block Second Street

Fireworks complaint: East Prince Street/Scott Avenue

Fugitive from justice: North Eisenhower Drive

Harassment: Mason Street

Juvenile problems: Berkley Street

Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Noise complaint: Neville Street

Possible DUI: North Eisenhower Drive

Radar patrol: 200 block Hartley Avenue

Reckless driver: Harper Road

Shots fired: Bostic Avenue, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, F Street

Suspicious activity: South Heber Street, Vine Street, Wilkes Parkway, Wyoming Avenue

Suspicious person: Johnstown Road, Sunset Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road, Pinewood Drive

Traffic stop: Beckley Crossing/North Eisenhower Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), South Fayette Street/Barber Avenue, South Fayette Street/Howe Street, 221 N. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Library), 100 block McCreery Street, McCulloch Drive/Beckwoods Drive, 3025 Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 400 block Third Avenue, 200 block Wilkes Parkway, Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street

Unwanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Vehicle disabled: 100 block Leslie C. Gates Place

Wanted person: Earwood Street

Warrant served: South Heber Street

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Attempted burglary: Dry Hill

Burglar alarm: Beaver

Destruction of property: Daniels

Disturbance: White Oak

Extra patrol: Beaver

Fraud: Beaver

Loitering: Shady Spring

Loud music/noise: Calloway Heights

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Dry Hill

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Cranberry

Motorcycle complaint: Bradley

Shots fired: Coal City

Suspicious activity: Eccles

Suspicious person: Sophia

Suspicious vehicle: Fitzpatrick

Threats: Sandlick

Traffic stop: Beckley

Unwanted person: Soak Creek

Vehicle disabled: Irish Mountain

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video