The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alarm: South Eisenhower Drive

Animal call: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Attempt to locate: Harper Road

Burglar alarm: South Eisenhower Drive, Patch Street, 3153 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dr. Ronald Dickens DDS), Westmoreland Street

Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive

Civil matter: Johnston Street, Woodlawn Avenue

Counterfeit: Harper Road

Destruction of property: Orchard Avenue, Smoot Avenue

Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Seventh Street, Westmoreland Street

Domestic: G Street

Drug investigation: Harper Road

Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Avenue (2), 200 block Beckley Avenue (2), 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God) (2), 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Larew Avenue (3), 200 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block Main Street, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 block Sheridan Avenue

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)

Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Juvenile problems: Lewis-Ritchie Drive

K9 unit request: Harper Road

Larceny: Harper Road

Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Mental problem: Railroad AvenueMotor vehicle accident leave the scene: 200 N. Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Overdose: Hartley Avenue

Panhandling: Market Road and Pinewood Drive

Panic/hold alarm: North Kanawha Street

Pursuit: Mel Hancock Way

Radar patrol: Larew Avenue

Road rage: Westwood Drive

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 2005 Harper Road (Little General), 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Shots fired: South Fayette Street and F Street

Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (2)

Speeding vehicle: Larew Avenue

Stolen vehicle: Pikeview Drive

Suspicious activity: 305 E St.

Suspicious person: King Street

Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive

Traffic stop: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 Hylton Lane (Chick-fil-A), 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's), Larew Avenue and South Kanawha Street, Maxwell Hill Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Virginia Street

Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unconscious/syncope: Hylton Lane

Unwanted person: Beckley Crossing, Harper Road, Smoot Avenue

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

