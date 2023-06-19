The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Alarm: South Eisenhower Drive
Animal call: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Attempt to locate: Harper Road
Burglar alarm: South Eisenhower Drive, Patch Street, 3153 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dr. Ronald Dickens DDS), Westmoreland Street
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: Johnston Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Counterfeit: Harper Road
Destruction of property: Orchard Avenue, Smoot Avenue
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Seventh Street, Westmoreland Street
Domestic: G Street
Drug investigation: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Avenue (2), 200 block Beckley Avenue (2), 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God) (2), 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Larew Avenue (3), 200 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block Main Street, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 block Sheridan Avenue
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Juvenile problems: Lewis-Ritchie Drive
K9 unit request: Harper Road
Larceny: Harper Road
Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mental problem: Railroad AvenueMotor vehicle accident leave the scene: 200 N. Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Overdose: Hartley Avenue
Panhandling: Market Road and Pinewood Drive
Panic/hold alarm: North Kanawha Street
Pursuit: Mel Hancock Way
Radar patrol: Larew Avenue
Road rage: Westwood Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 2005 Harper Road (Little General), 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Shots fired: South Fayette Street and F Street
Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (2)
Speeding vehicle: Larew Avenue
Stolen vehicle: Pikeview Drive
Suspicious activity: 305 E St.
Suspicious person: King Street
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 Hylton Lane (Chick-fil-A), 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's), Larew Avenue and South Kanawha Street, Maxwell Hill Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Virginia Street
Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unconscious/syncope: Hylton Lane
Unwanted person: Beckley Crossing, Harper Road, Smoot Avenue
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
