The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Williams Street
Assault already occurred: Highland Street
Assault in progress: Mool Avenue
Attempt to locate: Fayette County, 5475 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Crossroads Mall)
Attempt to serve domestic violent petition: G Street
Attempt to serve warrant: Munson Drive
Bike patrol: 300 block Neville Street
Burglar alarm: 122 Appalachian Drive (LA East Fitness), Dogwood Lane, 707 Johnstown Road (Beckley Regular Baptist Church), South Kanawha Street, 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple), 112 Vine St.
Check welfare: Johnstown Road
Civil matter: South Kanawha Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Contributing to the delinquency of a minor: Nell Jean Square
Custody complaint: G Street
Domestic: Beckley Plaza, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Wilkes Avenue
Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (3), 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Church Street, 325 City Ave., 100 block G Street, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas) (2), 100 block Hager Street, 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 200 block Hartley Avenue (2), 1000 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Jefferston Street, 100 block Johnstown Road, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park) (3), 100 block Mills Avenue, 100 block New River Park, Rails to Trails (4), 2893 Robert C Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Russell Street, 100 block Second Street, 100 block Westview Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Fireworks complaint: Grove Avenue
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Found property: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Fraud: Sunset Drive
Harassing phone call: Stanaford Road
Harassment: Gate Street
Larceny: Appalachian Drive, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Raleigh County, South Vance Drive
Loud music/noise: Johnston Street, Mankin Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 120 Beckley Crossing (TJ Maxx)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), 200 block Glenn Avenue
Overdose: Coponiti Street
Panic/hold alarm: 1268 N. Eisenhower Drive (Pet Supplies Plus), 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts), Spangler Street
Pursuit: Corridor L
Residence check: East Prince Street, Reservoir Road
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Shots fired: Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, Maplewood Lane
Special assignment: Adair Street
Stolen property: Freeman Street
Suspicious activity: Cannaday Street, Hill Street, Johnston Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street
Suspicious person: 1907 Harper Road (Howard Johnson), Hartley Avenue, Johnstown Road, South Kanawha Street, North Oakwood Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: West Neville Street/Reservoir Road
Traffic stop: 100 block E Street, 600 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 1414 N. Eisenhower Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (GoMart), South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue (2), 1700 block Harper Road, Hylton Lane/Harper Road, 100 block McCreery Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 100 block Prince Street, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Pinewood Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Walker Avenue, 100 Wood St.
Unknown LE problem: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vagrant: Carriage Drive
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)