The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Burglar alarm: Galleria Plaza, Raleigh Avenue, Westmoreland Street
Check welfare: Coponiti Street
Child abuse/neglect: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Glenview Road
Debris in roadway: Maxwell Hill Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Disturbance: Ellison Avenue
Domestic: Fairlawn Avenue, Quarry Street
Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Beckley Avenue (3), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1 Cranberry Creek Center, 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God), 100 block Edgewood Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, 400 Lewis-Ritchie Drive (Lewis Ritchie maintenance), 500 block Neville Street, 900 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Pine Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 100 block Worley Road
Fight: Main Street, Main Street and North Kanawha Street
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3)
K9 unit request: Crescent Road, Westmoreland Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluids: 120 Beckley Crossing (TJ Maxx)
Person down: Orchard Avenue and Porter Street
Radar patrol: Larew Avenue (3)
Reckless driver: 600 block Ritter Drive
Residence check: Ridgecrest Avenue
Road hazard: 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Special assignment: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (2), 500 block Neville Street
Speeding vehicle: Larew Avenue (2)
Suspicious activity: Lewis Ritchie Drive, East Prince Street
Suspicious person: South Kanawha Street
Suspicious vehicle: Crescent road
Traffic stop: 100 block Cross Street, 800 S. Eisenhower Drive (Captain D's), South Fayette Street and F Street, 1334 Harper Road (Tudor's/Gino's), South Kanawha Street and Larew Avenue, Pinewood Drive and Christopher Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 3611 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Calacino's)
Trespassing: Harper Road
Unwanted person: Johnstown Road
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
