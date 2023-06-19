Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.