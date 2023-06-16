The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Breaking and entering: Mabscott

Burglar alarm: Bradley (2), Daniels, Beaver, Cool Ridge (2)

Disturbance: Crab Orchard

Extra patrol: Slab Fork, Lanark, Beaver

Four-wheeler: Shady Spring

Fraud: Beckley

Illegal burn: Sprague (2)

Larceny: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Grandview, Daniels

Reckless driver: Beaver, MacArthur

Road hazard: Beaver

Shoplifting: Macarthur

Stolen vehicle: Shady Spring

Suspicious activity: Mt. Tabor

Suspicious person: MacArthur (3), Calloway Heights

Threats: Stanaford

Trespassing: Crab Orchard, Mabscott

Traffic control: Slab Fork

Unwanted person: Sophia

Vehicle disabled: Clear Creek

