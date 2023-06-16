The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Breaking and entering: Mabscott
Burglar alarm: Bradley (2), Daniels, Beaver, Cool Ridge (2)
Disturbance: Crab Orchard
Extra patrol: Slab Fork, Lanark, Beaver
Four-wheeler: Shady Spring
Fraud: Beckley
Illegal burn: Sprague (2)
Larceny: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Grandview, Daniels
Reckless driver: Beaver, MacArthur
Road hazard: Beaver
Shoplifting: Macarthur
Stolen vehicle: Shady Spring
Suspicious activity: Mt. Tabor
Suspicious person: MacArthur (3), Calloway Heights
Threats: Stanaford
Trespassing: Crab Orchard, Mabscott
Traffic control: Slab Fork
Unwanted person: Sophia
Vehicle disabled: Clear Creek
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.