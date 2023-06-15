The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Sophia, Mabscott, Daniels (3)
Burglary: Sweeneysburg
Destruction of property: Lanark
Disturbance: Bradley, Glen White
Juvenile problems: Lanark
Larceny: Beckley
Lost/stolen registration: Cool Ridge
Loud music/noise: Colcord
Motor vehicle accident: Glen Morgan, Daniels
Motor vehicle accident private lot: Glen Daniel
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Beckley
Threats: Daniels, Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver
Unwanted person: Harper
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.