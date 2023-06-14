The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call unknown: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Lincoln Street, F. Street, S. Kanawha Street, Stanaford Road
Barking dog: Campbell Street
Burglar alarm: Beckley Crossing
Domestic: Greenbrier Court
Check welfare: Autumn Lane
Civil matter: Edwards Street
Domestic: Johnston Street
Extra patrol: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Harper Road and Hylton Lane, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 2 Rails to Trails, 104 Kiser St. (Beckley Police Garage), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 200 block Main Street, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Patch Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Beckley Avenue, 100 block Temple Street, 510 Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 Garfield St., 214 S. Vance Drive (Beckley Housing Authority), 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (2), 100 block Hickory Drive, 1000 block North Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block F. Street, 105 Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments), 100 block Hylton Lane, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 100 block Ewart Avenue
Foot patrol: 300 block Prince Street, 400 block Neville Street
Found property: South Kanawha Street, Stanaford Road, Patch Street
Larceny: South Heber Street, North Eisenhower Drive
Lost property: North Eisenhower Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Drive
Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Missing person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ragland Road
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road
Overdose: South Eisenhower Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Maxwell Hill Road
Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Seizures: Quarry Street
Shoplifting: 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts)
Special assignment: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 105 Adair St. (Raleigh County Board of Education), 101 South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Stolen vehicle: Harper Road
Suspicious activity: E. Bunting Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Pershing Street, Rural Acres Drive
Suspicious person: Hargrove Street, Nathan Street
Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Traffic stop: 221 N. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Library), 727 S. Kanawha St. (Jimmy's Place), 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane (2), South Kanawha Street and F. Street, 1300 block South Kanawha Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block South Fayette Street, Hoover Street and Thomas Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 0 block Nell Jean Square, Hylton Lane and Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ewart Avenue, Prince Street and Naff Lane
Vandalism/destruction of property: North Eisenhower Drive
Vehicle disabled: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
911 hang up: North Vance Drive
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
