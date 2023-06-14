The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Animal call unknown: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Lincoln Street, F. Street, S. Kanawha Street, Stanaford Road

Barking dog: Campbell Street

Burglar alarm: Beckley Crossing

Domestic: Greenbrier Court

Check welfare: Autumn Lane

Civil matter: Edwards Street

Domestic: Johnston Street

Extra patrol: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Harper Road and Hylton Lane, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 2 Rails to Trails, 104 Kiser St. (Beckley Police Garage), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 200 block Main Street, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Patch Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Beckley Avenue, 100 block Temple Street, 510 Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 Garfield St., 214 S. Vance Drive (Beckley Housing Authority), 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (2), 100 block Hickory Drive, 1000 block North Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block F. Street, 105 Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates  Apartments), 100 block Hylton Lane, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 100 block Ewart Avenue

Foot patrol: 300 block Prince Street, 400 block Neville Street

Found property: South Kanawha Street, Stanaford Road, Patch Street

Larceny: South Heber Street, North Eisenhower Drive

Lost property: North Eisenhower Drive

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Drive

Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)

Missing person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident private lot: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ragland Road

Noise complaint: Reservoir Road

Overdose: South Eisenhower Drive

Panic/hold alarm: Maxwell Hill Road

Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Seizures: Quarry Street

Shoplifting: 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts)

Special assignment: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 105 Adair St. (Raleigh County Board of Education), 101 South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)

Stolen vehicle: Harper Road

Suspicious activity: E. Bunting Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Pershing Street, Rural Acres Drive

Suspicious person: Hargrove Street, Nathan Street

Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Traffic stop: 221 N. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Library), 727 S. Kanawha St. (Jimmy's Place), 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane (2), South Kanawha Street and F. Street, 1300 block South Kanawha Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block South Fayette Street, Hoover Street and Thomas Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 0 block Nell Jean Square, Hylton Lane and Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ewart Avenue, Prince Street and Naff Lane

Vandalism/destruction of property: North Eisenhower Drive

Vehicle disabled: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

911 hang up: North Vance Drive

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video