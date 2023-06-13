The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Bypass Plaza, Sandstone Drive
Civil assist: North Highland Drive
CPR Adult: Johnstown Road
Destruction of property: Manor Drive, New River Town Center
Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive, Sandstone Drive
Drug investigation: Harper Road
Drug violation in progress: Hargrove Street
Extra patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 2100 block Harper Road, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 513 Ewart Avenue (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 510 Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Powerline Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 104 Kiser St. (Beckley Police Garage), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive
Lost/stolen registration: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block Hylton Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Rural Acres Drive
Noise complaint: Woodlawn Avenue
Pursuit: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driver: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Road hazard: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Sexual assault not in progress: Harper Road
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)
Shots fired: North Kanawha Street, South Fayette Street and Smoot Avenue
Suspicious person: Booth Avenue, Main Street, Broadway Street
Traffic stop: South Kanawha Street and Allen Avenue, 700 block South Fayette Street (2), South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, South Fayette Street and 2nd Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Canterbury Drive, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 300 block South Heber Street, 300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 bock South Fayette Street, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports) (2), 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue (2), Beaver Avenue and South Kanawha Street, 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue, 300 block Prince Street
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive
Wanted person: Harper Road
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Sour Street
911 hang up: Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
