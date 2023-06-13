The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Bypass Plaza, Sandstone Drive

Civil assist: North Highland Drive

CPR Adult: Johnstown Road

Destruction of property: Manor Drive, New River Town Center

Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive, Sandstone Drive

Drug investigation: Harper Road

Drug violation in progress: Hargrove Street

Extra patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 2100 block Harper Road, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 513 Ewart Avenue (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 510 Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Powerline Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 104 Kiser St. (Beckley Police Garage), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive

Lost/stolen registration: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block Hylton Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Rural Acres Drive

Noise complaint: Woodlawn Avenue

Pursuit: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Reckless driver: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Road hazard: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Sexual assault not in progress: Harper Road

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)

Shots fired: North Kanawha Street, South Fayette Street and Smoot Avenue

Suspicious person: Booth Avenue, Main Street, Broadway Street

Traffic stop: South Kanawha Street and Allen Avenue, 700 block South Fayette Street (2), South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, South Fayette Street and 2nd Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Canterbury Drive, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 300 block South Heber Street, 300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 bock South Fayette Street, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports) (2), 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue (2), Beaver Avenue and South Kanawha Street, 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue, 300 block Prince Street

Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive

Wanted person: Harper Road

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Sour Street

911 hang up: Harper Road (Smart Hotel)

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

