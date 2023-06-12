The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Barking dog: Mercer Street
Destruction of property: Ewart Avenue
Disturbance: Main Street, Ewart Avenue
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Fight: Ewart Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Motor vehicle accident: 410 2nd Street (Mad Hatter)
Panhandling: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 2nd Street and 3rd Avenue
911 hangup: Cannaday Street
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.