The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Barking dog: Mercer Street

Destruction of property: Ewart Avenue

Disturbance: Main Street, Ewart Avenue

Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Fight: Ewart Avenue

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Motor vehicle accident: 410 2nd Street (Mad Hatter)

Panhandling: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Traffic stop: 2nd Street and 3rd Avenue

911 hangup: Cannaday Street

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

