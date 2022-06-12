The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal bites: Ringleben Street
Animal call: Clyde Street, Quesenberry Street/Hull Street
Assault already occurred: Autumn Lane
Attempt to locate: Third Avenue
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Autumn Lane
Bike patrol: Adair Street
Brandishing: City Avenue
Burglar alarm: Business Street, 1036 N. Eisenhower Drive (T Mobile), 119 N. Fayette St. (First Christian Church), 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Burglary in progress: Second Avenue
CPR-adult: Virginia Street
Check welfare: Bypass Plaza, Massey Street, Smith Street
Civil matter: Kiser Street
Counterfeit: Beckley Plaza
Custody complaint: North Kanawha Street, Main Street
Disturbance: Harper Road, Johnstown Road, Laurel Terrace
Extra patrol: 200 block Antonio Avenue (apartments), 200 Armory Drive (Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club, Walmart and Lowe's) (3), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (3), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apartments), 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 100 block Hickory Drive, 100 block Hylton Lane, Johnstown Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (downtown area), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Ninth Street (9th Street Apartments), 500 block North Oakwood Avenue, 800 block North Oakwood Avenue, 614 S. Oakwood Ave. (St. Francis deSales Church) (2), 100 block Powerline Drive, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Reservation Avenue, 100 block Russell Street, 100 block Saunders Avenue, 300 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (3)
Foot patrol: 200 block Prince Street
Found property: East Main Street
Fraud: South Vance Drive
Indecent exposure: Larew Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: First Avenue/Neville Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block McCulloch Drive
Person down: New River Town Center
Reckless driver: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/New Jersey Avenue, 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Speeding vehicle: E Street
Stolen property: Neville Street
Stolen vehicle: Front Street
Suspicious activity: West Locust Street
Suspicious person: Crescent Road, North Eisenhower Drive, East Main Street, Witherspoon Street
Suspicious vehicle: South Heber Street
Traffic stop: 300 block City Avenue, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road, 700 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 600 block F Street, South Fayette Street/Thomas Street, First Avenue/Park Avenue, 102 Harper Park Drive (Bob Evans), 1500 block Harper Road, 1800 block Harper Road, 600 block Johnstown Road, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue/Carter Street, Park Avenue/College Avenue, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Rural Acres Drive
Unconscious/syncope: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Unwanted person: Harper Road (2), Hunter Street, Mankin Avenue, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Warrant served: Harper Road, Leslie c. Gates Place
Wildlife call: 500 block Crescent Road