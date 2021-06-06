Neither Beckley Police Department nor Raleigh County Sheriff's Office provided a listing for incidents reported on June 5.
News of record - July 5, 2021
Basil Shrewsberry of Odd Road, Ghent, WV, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
Mildred C. "Peggy" Floyd of Beckley, WV, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Anna Bell, 34, died May 27, 2021. Graveside service 1:00 pm, Monday, June 7, 2021 at Basham-Asbury Cemetery, Lester.
President Joe Biden has proposed a $2.4 trillion infrastructure bill that would, among the plan’s many components, address roads, bridges, public transit, electric vehicles, drinkable water, new schools and investments in manufacturing. Do you support this bill?
