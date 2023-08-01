The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault already occurred; South Kanawha Street, Prince Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Hull Street
Burglar alarm: Westmoreland Street, Carriage Drive, Homewood Drive
Check welfare: South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane
Civil matter: 200 block South Heber Street, Maplewood Lane
Custody complaint: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive, Ewart Avenue (3), Lewis Ritchie Drive
Domestic: Hargrove Street, Hager Street
Domestic violence petition served: Airport Road, South Eisenhower Drive
Drug investigation: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 400 Lewis Ritchie Drive (maintenance), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (5), 1 Rails to Trails, 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's at Beckley Plaza), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 100 block Main Street, 200 New River Town Center (Workforce West Virginia)
Follow-up call: West Neville Street
Harassment: Campbell Street
Intruder: South Heber Street
Juvenile problems: Wildwood Avenue, South Orchard Court
K9 unit request: Harper Road, College Avenue and Park Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, City Avenue and South Oakwood Avenue, Neville Street
Larceny: Temple Street, North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road
Lost/stolen registration: Grey Flats Road
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Hull Street and Berry Street
Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue
Reckless driver: 100 block Hull Street, Galleria Plaza
Seizures: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Stolen property: Stanaford Road
Stolen vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive, Grey Flats Road
Traffic stop: 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street (2), 100 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1602 Harper Road (Raleigh County Health Department), Ragland Road and North Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street and South Eisenhower Drive, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block McCulloch Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Stanaford Road, West C Street and South Kanawha Street, 100 block Beckley Stratton Jr. High Road, College Avenue and Park Avenue, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pinecrest, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Rent-A-Center), Rural Acres Drive (Access Health), City Avenue and South Oakwood Avenue, Main Street, 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 300 block Neville Street, 3103 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Caesars)
Unwanted person: Harper Road, Main Street
Warrant served: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Breaking and entering not in progress: Harper Park
Disturbance: Beckley (2), Mt. Tabor
Extra patrol: Sprague
Fight: Grandview
Fingerprinting: Beckley
Fraud: Beckley
Harassment: Glen Daniel
Joyriding: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Surveyor
Panhandling: MacArthur
Possible driving under the influence: Bradley
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Stolen vehicle: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard (2), Sprague, Eccles
Suspicious person: Arnett
Traffic stop: Bradley
Unwanted person: Beckley
Wanted person: Calloway Heights
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.