The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Assault already occurred; South Kanawha Street, Prince Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Hull Street

Burglar alarm: Westmoreland Street, Carriage Drive, Homewood Drive

Check welfare: South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane

Civil matter: 200 block South Heber Street, Maplewood Lane

Custody complaint: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive, Ewart Avenue (3), Lewis Ritchie Drive

Domestic: Hargrove Street, Hager Street

Domestic violence petition served: Airport Road, South Eisenhower Drive

Drug investigation: Harper Road

Extra patrol: 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 400 Lewis Ritchie Drive (maintenance), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (5), 1 Rails to Trails, 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's at Beckley Plaza), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 100 block Main Street, 200 New River Town Center (Workforce West Virginia)

Follow-up call: West Neville Street

Harassment: Campbell Street

Intruder: South Heber Street

Juvenile problems: Wildwood Avenue, South Orchard Court

K9 unit request: Harper Road, College Avenue and Park Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, City Avenue and South Oakwood Avenue, Neville Street

Larceny: Temple Street, North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road

Lost/stolen registration: Grey Flats Road

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Hull Street and Berry Street

Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue

Reckless driver: 100 block Hull Street, Galleria Plaza

Seizures: Lewis Ritchie Drive

Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)

Stolen property: Stanaford Road

Stolen vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive, Grey Flats Road

Traffic stop: 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street (2), 100 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1602 Harper Road (Raleigh County Health Department), Ragland Road and North Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street and South Eisenhower Drive, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block McCulloch Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Stanaford Road, West C Street and South Kanawha Street, 100 block Beckley Stratton Jr. High Road, College Avenue and Park Avenue, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pinecrest, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Rent-A-Center), Rural Acres Drive (Access Health), City Avenue and South Oakwood Avenue, Main Street, 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 300 block Neville Street, 3103 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Caesars)

Unwanted person: Harper Road, Main Street

Warrant served: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Breaking and entering not in progress: Harper Park

Disturbance: Beckley (2), Mt. Tabor

Extra patrol: Sprague

Fight: Grandview

Fingerprinting: Beckley

Fraud: Beckley

Harassment: Glen Daniel

Joyriding: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Surveyor

Panhandling: MacArthur

Possible driving under the influence: Bradley

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Stolen vehicle: Beckley

Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard (2), Sprague, Eccles

Suspicious person: Arnett

Traffic stop: Bradley

Unwanted person: Beckley

Wanted person: Calloway Heights

