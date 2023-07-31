The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Animal call: Clyde Street

Assist other department: 100 block Mercer Street

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Orchard Avenue

Burglary not in progress: Hargrove Street

Business check: Harper Road

Check welfare: 100 block 4th Street, New River Town Center, North Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street

Civil matter: Woodlawn Avenue, I Street, 100 block Larew Avenue

Disturbance: Ewart Avenue

Domestic: Azzara Avenue

Drug investigation: Quarry Street and Wilkes Avenue

Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails (3), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Edgewood Drive, 200 block Grey Flats Road, North Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 100 Adair St. (New River Park)

Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street, 400 block Neville Street

Larceny: Harper Road

Loud music/noise: City Avenue, 300 block Reservoir Road

K9 unit request: Quarry Street and Wilkes Avenue

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Motor vehicle accident: Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 100 block New River Park

Overdose: South Fayette Street, Johnstown Road

Possible driving under the influence: Harper Road

Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (3), 500 block Neville Street

Stolen property: New River Town Center

Suspicious activity: Harper Road, 3 Rails to Trails

Suspicious package: Galleria Plaza, Powerline Drive and Johnstown

Suspicious person: 500 block Neville Street, 1 Rails to Trails

Threats: F Street, Harper Road

Traffic stop: 2000 block Harper Road (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue

Vagrant: Edgewood Drive

Vehicle assist: Appalachian Drive

Warrant served: Woodlawn Avenue

911 hangup: Robert C. Byrd Drive

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video