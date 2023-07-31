The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: Clyde Street
Assist other department: 100 block Mercer Street
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Orchard Avenue
Burglary not in progress: Hargrove Street
Business check: Harper Road
Check welfare: 100 block 4th Street, New River Town Center, North Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street
Civil matter: Woodlawn Avenue, I Street, 100 block Larew Avenue
Disturbance: Ewart Avenue
Domestic: Azzara Avenue
Drug investigation: Quarry Street and Wilkes Avenue
Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails (3), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Edgewood Drive, 200 block Grey Flats Road, North Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 100 Adair St. (New River Park)
Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street, 400 block Neville Street
Larceny: Harper Road
Loud music/noise: City Avenue, 300 block Reservoir Road
K9 unit request: Quarry Street and Wilkes Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Motor vehicle accident: Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 100 block New River Park
Overdose: South Fayette Street, Johnstown Road
Possible driving under the influence: Harper Road
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (3), 500 block Neville Street
Stolen property: New River Town Center
Suspicious activity: Harper Road, 3 Rails to Trails
Suspicious package: Galleria Plaza, Powerline Drive and Johnstown
Suspicious person: 500 block Neville Street, 1 Rails to Trails
Threats: F Street, Harper Road
Traffic stop: 2000 block Harper Road (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue
Vagrant: Edgewood Drive
Vehicle assist: Appalachian Drive
Warrant served: Woodlawn Avenue
911 hangup: Robert C. Byrd Drive
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
