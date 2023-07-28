The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assist other department: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Attempt to locate: North Eisenhower Drive and Beckley Crossing
Barking dog: Wilson Street
Burglar alarm: New Jersey Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street
Business check: North Eisenhower Drive, Church Street
Check welfare: Woodlawn Avenue, Garden Terrace
Chest pain: South Heber Street
Civil assist: Wilkes Avenue
Civil matter: Hedgerow Lane, East Prince Street, Wickham Avenue
Disturbance: East Prince Street
Domestic: F Street
Drug violation not in progress: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 300 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1 Rails to Trails (2), North Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Larew Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2)
Found property: Hickory Drive
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Larceny: Wilkes Avenue, Mulberry Street, Washington Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: North Eisenhower Drive, Beckley Crossing
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Brookshire Lane and South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road and Carriage Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Harper Road and Westwood Drive
Overdose: South Eisenhower Drive
Panhandling: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Parking complaint: Church Street
Radar patrol: 1200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, Larew Avenue, 200 block Larew Avenue
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (3), South Eisenhower Drive
Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Stolen property: Johnston Street
Suspicious activity: Harper Road, Quarry Street
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Stanaford Road
Threats: North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 500 block South Kanawha Street, 800 block Woodlawn Avenue, South Fayette Street and Wright Road (2), Pinewood Drive and Yellow Wood Way, Hylton Lane and Harper Road, Harper Road (CVS), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Old Eccles Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block McPeake Court, Nebraska Avenue and East Prince Street, Saunders Avenue and Washington Street, Powerline Drive and East Prince Street, Johnstown Road, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1800 block Harper Road, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Johnstown Road and North Eisenhower Drive, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Stanaford Road, 800 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, South Fayette Street and Howe Street, 1405 S. Kanawha St. (Memorial Baptist Church), Terrill Street and Barber Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1800 block Harper Road, 100 block Hart Street
Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Unwanted person: Crawford Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: North Eisenhower Drive
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department) (2), Harper Road, South Eisenhower Drive
Wildlife call: Stanaford Road
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Accident with injury: Colcord
Burglar alarm: Beckley (2)
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Bradley, Lanark, Dry Hill, Arnett
Extra patrol: Bolt
Fraud: Beckley
Harassment: White Oak
Intoxicated person: Glen Daniel
Larceny: Beaver
Motorcycle complaint: Sprague
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Beaver, Besoco, Stanaford
Open door/window: Skelton, Piney View
Possible driving under the influence: Surveyor
Prowler: Beckley
Reckless driver: Piney View, Bolt, Stanaford
Suspicious activity: Daniels
Suspicious person: Glen Morgan, Cool Ridge
Threats: Beaver
Vagrant: Glen Morgan, Mabscott
