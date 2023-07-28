The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Assist other department: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Attempt to locate: North Eisenhower Drive and Beckley Crossing

Barking dog: Wilson Street

Burglar alarm: New Jersey Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street

Business check: North Eisenhower Drive, Church Street

Check welfare: Woodlawn Avenue, Garden Terrace

Chest pain: South Heber Street

Civil assist: Wilkes Avenue

Civil matter: Hedgerow Lane, East Prince Street, Wickham Avenue

Disturbance: East Prince Street

Domestic: F Street

Drug violation not in progress: Harper Road

Extra patrol: 300 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1 Rails to Trails (2), North Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Larew Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2)

Found property: Hickory Drive

Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Larceny: Wilkes Avenue, Mulberry Street, Washington Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: North Eisenhower Drive, Beckley Crossing

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Brookshire Lane and South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road and Carriage Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Harper Road and Westwood Drive

Overdose: South Eisenhower Drive

Panhandling: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Parking complaint: Church Street

Radar patrol: 1200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, Larew Avenue, 200 block Larew Avenue

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (3), South Eisenhower Drive

Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)

Stolen property: Johnston Street

Suspicious activity: Harper Road, Quarry Street

Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Stanaford Road

Threats: North Eisenhower Drive

Traffic stop: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 500 block South Kanawha Street, 800 block Woodlawn Avenue, South Fayette Street and Wright Road (2), Pinewood Drive and Yellow Wood Way, Hylton Lane and Harper Road, Harper Road (CVS), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Old Eccles Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block McPeake Court, Nebraska Avenue and East Prince Street, Saunders Avenue and Washington Street, Powerline Drive and East Prince Street, Johnstown Road, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1800 block Harper Road, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Johnstown Road and North Eisenhower Drive, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Stanaford Road, 800 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, South Fayette Street and Howe Street, 1405 S. Kanawha St. (Memorial Baptist Church), Terrill Street and Barber Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1800 block Harper Road, 100 block Hart Street

Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Unwanted person: Crawford Street

Violation of domestic violence petition: North Eisenhower Drive

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department) (2), Harper Road, South Eisenhower Drive

Wildlife call: Stanaford Road

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Accident with injury: Colcord

Burglar alarm: Beckley (2)

Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Bradley, Lanark, Dry Hill, Arnett

Extra patrol: Bolt

Fraud: Beckley

Harassment: White Oak

Intoxicated person: Glen Daniel

Larceny: Beaver

Motorcycle complaint: Sprague

Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Beaver, Besoco, Stanaford

Open door/window: Skelton, Piney View

Possible driving under the influence: Surveyor

Prowler: Beckley

Reckless driver: Piney View, Bolt, Stanaford

Suspicious activity: Daniels

Suspicious person: Glen Morgan, Cool Ridge

Threats: Beaver

Vagrant: Glen Morgan, Mabscott

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video