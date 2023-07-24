The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Animal call: South Fayette Street, Harper Road

Arrest: South Fayette Street and 2nd Street

Brandishing: Ewart Avenue

Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, South Kanawha Street

Civil matter: 9th Street

Domestic: Ellison Avenue, Greenbrier Court

Drug violation not in progress: Harper Road

Eloped/walked away: Harper Road

Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails, 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle), Church Street, Grey Flats Road, 300 block Ned Payne Drive, 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), 100 block Pinecrest Drive, Harper Road and Hylton Lane, 1000 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 200 block Beckley Plaza, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Park Avenue, 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Heber Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Fight: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (3)

Found property: 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), Harper Road

Larceny: Beckley Crossing, G Street, Autumn Lane

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex) (2)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Grey Flats Road

Noise complaint: Grant Street

Overdose: South Eisenhower Drive

Radar patrol: 1200 block Maxwell Hill Road

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (2)

Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (2)

Suspicious person: Fields Way, Harper Road

Suspicious vehicle: Christopher Drive, North Eisenhower Drive, Grey Flats Road, Harper Road, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy)

Traffic stop: 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Neville Street, Rural Acres Drive and North Eisenhower Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road, 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street, Industrial Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Old Eccles Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street, North Kanawha Street and Elkins Street, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 500 block McCulloch Drive, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted person: Beckley Crossing

Vagrant: South Vance Drive

Vehicle disabled: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Joe L. Smith Drive

Vehicle identification verifification: Chestnut Drive

Wanted person: Harper Road

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Disturbance: Besoco

Illegal burn: Skelton

Intoxicated person: Surveyor

Larceny: Beckley, MacArthur

Loud music/noise: Cool Ridge

Motorcycle complaint: Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident leave scene: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Grandview

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Bradley

Parking complaint: Beaver

Reckless driver: Bradley

Shoplifting: Bradley

Speeding vehicle: Crab Orchard

Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Cranberry

Suspicious person: Beckley, Beaver

Suspicious vehicle: Piney View, Raleigh

Threats: Crab Orchard

Traffic stop: Beaver (2), Cool Ridge, Stanaford, Glen Morgan, Lillybrook, Bradley

Unwanted person: Beaver

911 hangup: Beckley

