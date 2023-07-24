The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: South Fayette Street, Harper Road
Arrest: South Fayette Street and 2nd Street
Brandishing: Ewart Avenue
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, South Kanawha Street
Civil matter: 9th Street
Domestic: Ellison Avenue, Greenbrier Court
Drug violation not in progress: Harper Road
Eloped/walked away: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails, 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle), Church Street, Grey Flats Road, 300 block Ned Payne Drive, 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), 100 block Pinecrest Drive, Harper Road and Hylton Lane, 1000 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 200 block Beckley Plaza, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Park Avenue, 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Heber Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Fight: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (3)
Found property: 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), Harper Road
Larceny: Beckley Crossing, G Street, Autumn Lane
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex) (2)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Grey Flats Road
Noise complaint: Grant Street
Overdose: South Eisenhower Drive
Radar patrol: 1200 block Maxwell Hill Road
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (2)
Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (2)
Suspicious person: Fields Way, Harper Road
Suspicious vehicle: Christopher Drive, North Eisenhower Drive, Grey Flats Road, Harper Road, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy)
Traffic stop: 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Neville Street, Rural Acres Drive and North Eisenhower Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road, 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street, Industrial Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Old Eccles Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street, North Kanawha Street and Elkins Street, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 500 block McCulloch Drive, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Beckley Crossing
Vagrant: South Vance Drive
Vehicle disabled: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Joe L. Smith Drive
Vehicle identification verifification: Chestnut Drive
Wanted person: Harper Road
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Disturbance: Besoco
Illegal burn: Skelton
Intoxicated person: Surveyor
Larceny: Beckley, MacArthur
Loud music/noise: Cool Ridge
Motorcycle complaint: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Grandview
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Bradley
Parking complaint: Beaver
Reckless driver: Bradley
Shoplifting: Bradley
Speeding vehicle: Crab Orchard
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Cranberry
Suspicious person: Beckley, Beaver
Suspicious vehicle: Piney View, Raleigh
Threats: Crab Orchard
Traffic stop: Beaver (2), Cool Ridge, Stanaford, Glen Morgan, Lillybrook, Bradley
Unwanted person: Beaver
911 hangup: Beckley
