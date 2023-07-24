The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Smoot Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive
Burglar alarm: Washington Street, South Kanawha Street (3), New Jersey Avenue, Bostic Avenue
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Destruction of property: Greenbrier Court
Disturbance Johnston Street
Domestic: Orchard Avenue, South Fayette Street
Drug violation not in progress: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1 Rails to Trails (3), 500 block Neville Street, 200 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Temple Street, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 700 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 400 block Scott Avenue, 3rd Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road (2)
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (2)
Found property: Harper Road
Fireworks complaint: Scott Avenue and 9th Street
Fraud: 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Juvenile problems: South Kanawha Street
K9 unit request: 200 block South Heber Street, 3rd Avenue, Harper Road, Hot Coal Road and Independence Road
Larceny: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motorcycle complaint: 1 Rails to Trails
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 400 block Neville Street
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Virginia Street, 500 block North Eisenhower Drive
No driver's license: Raleigh County
Parking complaint: 500 block Pinewood Drive
Radar patrol: 1200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Larew Avenue
Reckless driver: 1300 block Harper Road
Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Stolen vehicle: Harper Road, Lincoln Street
Suspicious activity: 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), Morris Avenue
Suspicious person: Harper Road, Bibb Avenue, 100 block McCullough Drive
Suspicious vehicle: 3rd Avenue
Traffic stop: 3025 Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC), 200 block South Heber Street, 3rd Avenue, 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Myers Avenue and Hartley Avenue, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Appalachian Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Beckley Avenue, 200 block Pikeview Drive, City Avenue and Oakwood Avenue, City Avenue, 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Appalachian Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Joe L. Smith drive, 1334 Harper Road (Tudors/Ginos), F. Street and Rice Street, 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 1100 block Harper Road, 100 block Pike Street, 1700 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 100 block Pikeview Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Unwanted person: Neville Street
Vehicle disabled 100 block South Railroad Avenue
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
