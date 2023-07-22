The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assist other department: Harper Road
Attempt to locate: Mead Drive
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: F Street (2)
Burglar alarm: Pinewood Drive, 100 Galleria Plaza (QDOBA), New Jersey Avenue
Burglary not in progress: West Cherokee Street
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: Ellison Avenue, Johnston Street, Temple Street
Domestic: Hunter Street
Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails (1), 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle) (2), Church Street (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 100 block Park Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 1200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Willis Street
Follow-up call: 317 Clyde St.
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Main Street
Fraud: Autumn Oaks Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Ewart Avenue
Intoxicated person: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Litter: Bypass Plaza
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motorcycle complaint: 1 Rails to Trails, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Person down: Maplewood Lane, 800 block South Fayette Street, Main Street
Poisoning: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Radar patrol: 400 block Maxwell Hill Road
Reckless driver: 1st Avenue
Road hazard: 300 block Massey Street
Shots fired: 100 block John Street
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive
Stolen property: Temple Street
Suspicious activity: Galleria Plaza, Woodlawn Avenue, Catherine Street
Suspicious person: West Neville Street
Traffic stop: South Fayette Street and South Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Magnum Car Wash), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 223 S. Heber St. (Charles House), 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (3), Pinewood Drive, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (3), 2000 block Harper Road, 800 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Eisenhower Drive, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 800 S. Eisenhower Drive (Captain D’s), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and New Jersey Avenue, 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Stanaford Road, 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports) (2), 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1709 Harper Road (MedExpress), 500 block Neville Street, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), Johnstown Road and South Kanawha Street, 2100 Harper Road (Go Mart in Harper Heights), 800 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 block Main Street
Unwanted person: Hylton Lane, South Heber Street (2), Woodlawn Avenue
Vandalism/destruction of property: South Heber Street
Warrant served: Harper Road, 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Mabscott, Prosperity
Burglary: Glen Morgan
Destruction of property: Clear Creek
Disturbance: Ghent, Coal City
Extra patrol: Daniels (3), Beaver, Calloway Heights, Glen White
Fraud: Sophia, Beckley
Juvenile problems: Glen White, Soak Creek
Motorcycle complaint: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Sprague, Bradley
Parking complaint: Calloway Heights, Eccles
Possible driving under the influence: Mabscott
Reckless driver: Bolt, Slab Fork, Sweeneysburg
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Speeding vehicles: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Dry Hill, Tolleytown, Sprague, Odd, Daniels
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver
Threats: Fairdale, Beckley, Bradley
Unwanted person: Beaver
