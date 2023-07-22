The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Assist other department: Harper Road

Attempt to locate: Mead Drive

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: F Street (2)

Burglar alarm: Pinewood Drive, 100 Galleria Plaza (QDOBA), New Jersey Avenue

Burglary not in progress: West Cherokee Street

Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Check welfare: Ellison Avenue, Johnston Street, Temple Street

Domestic: Hunter Street

Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails (1), 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle) (2), Church Street (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 100 block Park Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 1200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Willis Street

Follow-up call: 317 Clyde St.

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Main Street

Fraud: Autumn Oaks Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Ewart Avenue

Intoxicated person: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Litter: Bypass Plaza

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Motorcycle complaint: 1 Rails to Trails, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Person down: Maplewood Lane, 800 block South Fayette Street, Main Street

Poisoning: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Radar patrol: 400 block Maxwell Hill Road

Reckless driver: 1st Avenue

Road hazard: 300 block Massey Street

Shots fired: 100 block John Street

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive

Stolen property: Temple Street

Suspicious activity: Galleria Plaza, Woodlawn Avenue, Catherine Street

Suspicious person: West Neville Street

Traffic stop: South Fayette Street and South Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Magnum Car Wash), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 223 S. Heber St. (Charles House), 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (3), Pinewood Drive, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (3), 2000 block Harper Road, 800 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Eisenhower Drive, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 800 S. Eisenhower Drive (Captain D’s), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and New Jersey Avenue, 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Stanaford Road, 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports) (2), 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1709 Harper Road (MedExpress), 500 block Neville Street, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), Johnstown Road and South Kanawha Street, 2100 Harper Road (Go Mart in Harper Heights), 800 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 block Main Street

Unwanted person: Hylton Lane, South Heber Street (2), Woodlawn Avenue

Vandalism/destruction of property: South Heber Street

Warrant served: Harper Road, 222 Main St. (Beckley judicial annex)

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Burglar alarm: Mabscott, Prosperity

Burglary: Glen Morgan

Destruction of property: Clear Creek

Disturbance: Ghent, Coal City

Extra patrol: Daniels (3), Beaver, Calloway Heights, Glen White

Fraud: Sophia, Beckley

Juvenile problems: Glen White, Soak Creek

Motorcycle complaint: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Sprague, Bradley

Parking complaint: Calloway Heights, Eccles

Possible driving under the influence: Mabscott

Reckless driver: Bolt, Slab Fork, Sweeneysburg

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Speeding vehicles: Beckley

Suspicious activity: Dry Hill, Tolleytown, Sprague, Odd, Daniels

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver

Threats: Fairdale, Beckley, Bradley

Unwanted person: Beaver

