The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: Robert C. Byrd Drive, F Street, Glenn Avenue
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Mills Avenue, F Street, Smoot Avenue, North Fayette Street, Freeman Street, City Avenue
Barking dog: Wilson Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Fairlawn Avenue
Burglar alarm: Patch Street, 9 Yellow Wood Way (Bodyworks) (2), Murray Street
Business check: 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle)
Child abuse/neglect: Prince Street
Civil matter: New Jersey Avenue and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), Woodlawn Avenue
Disturbance: Ellison Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: Greenbrier Court, Paint Street
Domestic violence petition served: City Avenue
Driving under the influence: South Oakwood Avenue
Drug violation in progress: Main Street
Extra patrol: 234 Church St., 1 Rails to Trails (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2), 500 block Neville Street (2), 3088 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Donut Connection), 100 block Larew Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Found property: North Eisenhower Drive
Illegal dumping: South Heber Street
Joyriding: Prince Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Grant Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problem: Grey Flats Road
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 700 block South Oakwood Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Rural Acres Drive and North Eisenhower Drive
Pursuit: Conway Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary) (2)
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive
Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Traffic stop: 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (6), 1100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 1000 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pinecrest Industrial Park, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Beckley Stratton Jr. High, 100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 300 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue, Veterans Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Springdale Avenue and Sheffler Street, Prince Street and Heber Street, 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out), 1706 Harper Road (Comac), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 600 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 500 block Neville Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 200 block McCulloch Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street
Vandalism/destruction of property: 2nd Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: Hartley Avenue
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Montcoal, Beaver, Maple Fork, MacArthur, Bradley
Burglary: Fairdale
Disturbance: Dry Hill, Soak Creek
Extra patrol: Shady Spring, Montcoal, Dry Hill, Irish Mountain, Bolt
Larceny: Crab Orchard
Loud music/noise: Dry Hill, Mt. Tabor
Motorcycle complaint: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Dry Hill
Stolen property: Mt. Tabor
Suspicious person: Eccles, Beckley (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver
Threats: Beckley, Calloway Heights
Vehicle disabled: Bradley
