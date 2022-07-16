The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve court document: Timber Ridge Drive
Brandishing: Woodlawn Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: Adair Street (2)
Burglar alarm: Chickadee Way, Fred T. Simms Terrace, South Kanawha Street
Check welfare: South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, Johnstown Road, Temple Street
Civil matter: Campbell Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Disturbance: Wickham Avenue
Domestic: Galleria Plaza
Domestic violence petition served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Electronic sex crime: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Extra patrol: 10 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 100 block Burgess Street, 100 block E Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 200 block Hargrove Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Hartley Avenue, South Heber Street/Neville Street, 100 block Hylton Lane (2), 2400 S. Kanawha St., 100 block Larew Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Maplewood Lane, 300 block Neville Street (2), 500 block Neville Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 100 block New River Town Center, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown), 300 block Scott Avenue, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 Third Ave., 304 Third Ave., 100 block Virginia Street, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue
Fireworks complaint: Rice Street
Foot patrol: 100 block Reservoir Road
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), South Vance Drive
Indecent exposure: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Third Avenue
Intoxicated person: Second Street
Joyriding: Harper Road
Larceny: South Oakwood Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, mile marker 124 Interstate 64 westbound
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 100 Galleria Plaza (Qdoba Mexican Restaurant), Lincoln Street
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse)
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road
Panic/hold alarm: Neville Street
Possible DUI: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue
Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street
Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4)
Shots fired: G Street, Rails to Trails
Special assignment: Neville Street
Suspicious activity: Pine Street, Quarry Street
Suspicious vehicle: Missouri Avenue
Traffic stop: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Levels Lane (3), Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/New Jersey Avenue, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road (2), 1100 block South Eisenhower Drive, South Eisenhower Drive/Johnstown Road, South Fayette Street/Second Street, 200 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block South Heber Street, High School Drive/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Locust Street, Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue, 400 block Third Avenue
Unwanted person: City Avenue, Park Avenue
Vagrant: Garden Terrace
Vehicle disabled: 2000 block Harper Road
