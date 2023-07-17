The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Arrest: Johnstown Road

Attempt to serve court document: Mercer Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: City Avenue, Broadway Street

Brandishing: North Eisenhower Drive

Burglar alarm: Beckwood Drive

Check welfare: South Fayette Street

Civil assist: South Kanawha Street

CPR adult: Harper Road

Customer complaint: Parkwood Drive

Deceased/found body: Hull Street

Destruction of property: 100 block Sheridan Avenue

Disturbance: Galleria Plaza, Main Street and South Kanawha Street, North Eisenhower Drive

Driving under the influence investigation: Harper Road

Extra patrol: 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 400 Neville St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhwoer Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 100 block Main Street, 100 block Westwood Drive, 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 245  Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 400 block Neville Street, 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 500 block Neville Street

Follow-up call: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street

Improper registration: 500 block Neville Street

K9 unit request: Mercer Street

Larceny: Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Missing person: Antonio Avenue

Motor vehicle accident leave scene: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2000 block Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 700 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Panic/hold alarm: South Kanawha Street

Person down: Grey Flats

Possible driving under the influence: North Oakwood Avenue

Radar patrol: 200 block Larew Avenue, 1200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Larew Avenue

Reckless driver: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive

Speeding vehicle: Larew Avenue

Suspicious activity: Bostic Avenue (2), Main Street, 200 block Beckley Plaza, F. Street

Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Maxwell Hill Road)

Traffic stop:  2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Hunter Street and South Kanawha Street, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Uptown), 1405 S. Kanawha St. (Memorial Baptist Church), 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block North Kanawha Street, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 block Johnstown Road, 100 block City Avenue, 200 block 2nd Street, 500 block Neville Street

Unwanted person: 6th Street

Vehicle disabled: 100 Block Teel Road

911 hangup: Woodlawn Avenue, Allen Avenue (2)

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided

