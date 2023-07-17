The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Arrest: Johnstown Road
Attempt to serve court document: Mercer Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: City Avenue, Broadway Street
Brandishing: North Eisenhower Drive
Burglar alarm: Beckwood Drive
Check welfare: South Fayette Street
Civil assist: South Kanawha Street
CPR adult: Harper Road
Customer complaint: Parkwood Drive
Deceased/found body: Hull Street
Destruction of property: 100 block Sheridan Avenue
Disturbance: Galleria Plaza, Main Street and South Kanawha Street, North Eisenhower Drive
Driving under the influence investigation: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 1080 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chipotle), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 400 Neville St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhwoer Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 100 block Main Street, 100 block Westwood Drive, 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 400 block Neville Street, 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 500 block Neville Street
Follow-up call: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street
Improper registration: 500 block Neville Street
K9 unit request: Mercer Street
Larceny: Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Missing person: Antonio Avenue
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2000 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 700 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Panic/hold alarm: South Kanawha Street
Person down: Grey Flats
Possible driving under the influence: North Oakwood Avenue
Radar patrol: 200 block Larew Avenue, 1200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Larew Avenue
Reckless driver: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive
Speeding vehicle: Larew Avenue
Suspicious activity: Bostic Avenue (2), Main Street, 200 block Beckley Plaza, F. Street
Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Maxwell Hill Road)
Traffic stop: 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Hunter Street and South Kanawha Street, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Uptown), 1405 S. Kanawha St. (Memorial Baptist Church), 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block North Kanawha Street, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 block Johnstown Road, 100 block City Avenue, 200 block 2nd Street, 500 block Neville Street
Unwanted person: 6th Street
Vehicle disabled: 100 Block Teel Road
911 hangup: Woodlawn Avenue, Allen Avenue (2)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.