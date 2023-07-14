The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE

DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Barking dog: Crab Orchard

Breaking and entering: Crab Orchard

Destruction of property: Eccles

Disturbance: Beckley Junction (2), Bradley

Extra patrol: Beckley

Fight: Crab Orchard, Daniels

Fraud: Beckley

Harassing phone calls: Beckley

Joyriding: out of county

Larceny: MacArthur

Loud music/noise: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Glen Daniel, Sophia, Bradley

Pursuit: Beckley

Reckless driver: Beckley

Shoplifting: Bradley

Suspicious vehicle: Harper, Cool Ridge

Unwanted person: Beaver, Bradley, Crab Orchard

Vandalism: Grandview

Vehicle disabled: Prosperity

