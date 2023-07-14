The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Barking dog: Crab Orchard
Breaking and entering: Crab Orchard
Destruction of property: Eccles
Disturbance: Beckley Junction (2), Bradley
Extra patrol: Beckley
Fight: Crab Orchard, Daniels
Fraud: Beckley
Harassing phone calls: Beckley
Joyriding: out of county
Larceny: MacArthur
Loud music/noise: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Glen Daniel, Sophia, Bradley
Pursuit: Beckley
Reckless driver: Beckley
Shoplifting: Bradley
Suspicious vehicle: Harper, Cool Ridge
Unwanted person: Beaver, Bradley, Crab Orchard
Vandalism: Grandview
Vehicle disabled: Prosperity
