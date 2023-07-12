The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Abandoned vehicle: Pine Lodge Road
Burglar alarm: Falcon Circle
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Child abuse/neglect: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil assist: Freeman Street
Disturbance: Terrill Street
Extra patrol: 200 block Maxwell Hill Road, 400 block Neville Street, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (2), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's), 300 block Beckley Crossing, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Powerline Drive, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 200 block 3rd Avenue
Found property: 2nd Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.(Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Suspicious activity: Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious person: Galleria Plaza
Suspicious vehicle: South Kanawha Street, Mills Avenue
Traffic stop: West Neville Street and Lilly Street, 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 404 3rd Avenue (Little General), 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Johnstown Road and Lincoln Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street and Allen Avenue, 1826 Harper Road (Summit Community Bank)
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: 2nd Street and Bellevue Lane
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
