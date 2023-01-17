The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault already occurred: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Burglar alram: 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 600 South Oakwood Avenue (Dobra Zupas), 216 Business Street (Alpha Rental Properties)
Check welfare: 300 block Stanaford Road, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Park Drive
Customer complaint: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Disturbance: Fairview Avenue, Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive
Drug investigation: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 500 block Neville Street, 1 Rails to Trails (2), South Heber and Earwood Street, 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block New River Park, 112 Appalachian Drive (Goodwill), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 390 Prince Street (New River Transit), 200 block College Avenue, 100 block Pine Street, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 100 block Market Road, 104 Maplewood Lane, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 1900 block Harper Road, 500 block Neville Street
Follow-up call: Harper Road (2)
Juvenile problems: Cannaday Street
K9 unit request: Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Canterbury Drive
Larceny: Beckley Plaza, Randolph Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Obstructing: Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 809 South Kanawha Street
Reckless driver: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2),
Suspicious person: 1 Rails to Trails, Harper Road, New River Town Center, South Heber Street and Earwood Street, 100 block Main Street
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley Plaza, Hager Street
Traffic stop: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), South Kanawha Street and Johnstown Road, 708 South Eisenhower Drive (Go Mart Eisenhower), Market Road and Pinewood Drive, 700 block South Kanawha Street, 200 block 2nd Street, 100 block McGinnis Street, South Heber and 2nd Street, 700 block South Fayette Street (2), South Fayette Street and Willow Lane, South Kanawha Street and McCreery Street, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pinecrest Industrial Park, Robert C. Byrd and Veterans Avenue, Harper Road and Pikeview Drive, 2nd Street and Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Canterbury Drive
Trespassing: South Heber Street and Earwood Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Vehicle disabled: Johnstown Road and South Vance Drive, 4006 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Advance Auto)
Warrant served: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
911 Hangup: Beckwoods Drive
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
