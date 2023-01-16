The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
911 hangup: Harper Road, Ninth Street, Powerline Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Springdale Avenue
Animal call: North Oakwood Avenue
Burglar alarm: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 2015 Harper Road (El Campestre), 707 Johnstown Road (Beckley Regular Baptist Church), 600 New River Drive, 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Business check: 107 Earwood St., 128 S. Heber St.
Check welfare: 2000 block Harper Road
Civil assist: Ewart Avenue
Civil matter: North Eisenhower Drive, Gregory Street, Pine Street
Domestic: Garfield Street
Drug violation not in progress: Hylton Lane
Extra patrol: 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Larew Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
K-9 unit request: South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Larceny: Crescent Road, Flat Top Road
Lost/stolen registration: F Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 19 Bypass Plaza (Planet Fitness), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: West Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 1338 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club gas station)
Noise complaint: Hargrove Street
Overdose: North Eisenhower Drive, Ridge Avenue
Pursuit: 300 block Mellon Street
Residence check: 107 Earwood St.
Road rage: 600 block Corridor L
Shoplifting: 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Suspicious activity: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Suspicious person: 19 Bypass Plaza (Planet Fitness), North Eisenhower Drive, South Heber Street, Neville Street, Virginia Street and Beckley Avenue
Traffic stop: 200 Beckley Plaza (Schewels), 500 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Eighth Street and Sheridan Avenue, 1348 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out), 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane 1706 Harper Road (Comac), 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), North Kanawha Street and East Prince Street, 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, One Nell Jean Square, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Beckley Crossing, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Fondale Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and New River Town Center, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sherman Heights
Trespassing: Rails to Trails
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Vehicle disabled: 500 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Warrant served: Harper Road
