The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Burglar alarm: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 1046 N. Eisenhower Drive (TMobile), 1236 N. Eisenhower Drive (Eye Mart), 106 McCreery St. (The Kilted Barber), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), 125 Ragland Road (U-Haul), 402 Second St. (Creager Tire)
Check welfare: First Avenue, Morris Avenue, Russell Street and South Vance Drive
Destruction of property: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Disturbance: 100 block Christian Road, Edwards Street, Eighth Street
Domestic: Clyde Street, Ninth Street
Extra patrol: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1900 block Harper Road, 223 S. Heber St. (Charles House), 104 Kiser St. (Beckley Police Department garage), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, 500 block Neville Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Falls: South Vance Drive
Fight: North Eisenhower Drive
Found property: 124 Hylton Lane (Courtyard by Marriott)
K-9 unit request: 2100 Harper Road (GoMart at Harper Heights), Ragland Road
Lost/stolen registration: Harper Road
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 700 block New River Drive
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Beaver Avenue and Grant Street
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 100 block Wilkes Avenue
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1700 block Harper Road
Open container: 100 block Grove Avenue
Reckless driver: 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Residence check: Earwood Street, 128 S. Heber St.
Suspicious activity: Larew Avenue, Rural Acres Drive and Mellon Street
Suspicious person: Harper Road
Suspicious vehicle: South Fayette Street
Threats: Cannaday Street
Traffic stop: 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, South Fayette Street and Second Street, 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), North Kanawha Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 500 block South Kanawha Street, 2400 block South Kanawha Street, 1000 block South Oakwood Avenue, 200 block Neville Street, 221 Pikeview Drive, 200 block Prince Street (courthouse), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Pinewood Drive, Second Street and Bellevue Lane, Second Street and Third Avenue, 100 block Westwood Drive, Woodlawn Avenue and Second Street
Transport juvenile: Johnstown Road
Trespassing: Earwood Street
Unwanted person: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Warrant served: Stanaford Road
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.