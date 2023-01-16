The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Abandoned vehicle: Granville Avenue
Alarm: Johnstown Road and Huffman Street
Arrest: Coponiti Street
Attempt to locate: Fayette County
Breaking and entering in progress: Johnstown Road
Burglar alarm: 21 Bypass Plaza (Aldi), 119 N. Fayette St., 1219 S. Fayette St., 114 Orchard Ave., Reservoir Road, 3158 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gold N Pawn)
Burglary in progress: Virginia Street
Check welfare: Beckley Crossing, Garfield Street
City ordinance: Stanley Street
Destruction of property: Antonio Avenue
K-9 unit request: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Hubbard Street
Civil matter: Lewis-Ritchie Drive
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive
Destruction of property: Harper Road
Disturbance: North Eisenhower Drive
Domestic: Antonio Avenue, Harper Road, Sunrise Avenue
Extra patrol: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 1900 block Harper Road, 400 block Lewis-Ritchie Drive, 400 block Neville Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 200 New River Town Center (Workforce WV), 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails (3), 100 block Ridgecrest Avenue, 100 block Ringleben Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2), 100 block 10th Street
Fight not in progress: Carter Street
K-9 unit request: Johnstown Road, Second Street and Bellevue Lane, 200 block Third Avenue, Virginia Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Lewis-Ritchie Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Market Road, Rural Acres Drive and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
911 hangup: McTaggart Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Wyoming Avenue
Possible DUI: Stanaford Road
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Special assignment: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Suspicious activity: City Avenue, Cobalt Lane, Harper Road
Suspicious person: Rails to Trails
Threats: Johnstown Road
Traffic stop: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 600 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Industrial Drive, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Joe L. Smith Drive, 100 block Hillpark Drive, 800 block North Kanawha Street (2), 100 block New River Drive, Prince Street and North Heber Street, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Hubbard Street, Second Street and Bellevue Lane, Second Street and Woodlawn Avenue, 400 block Second Street, 200 block Third Avenue
Transport juvenile: Stanaford Road
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Vance Drive
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2), Neville Street
