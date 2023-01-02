The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Breaking and entering: Beaver
Burglar alarm: Bradley, Daniels (3)
Burglary: Beckley, Calloway Heights, Soak Creek
Disturbance: Beckley, Bradley, Cranberry, Harper Heights, Shady Spring, Sweeneysburg
Four-wheeler: Mabscott
Larceny: Calloway Heights, Pettus
Motor vehicle accident: Arnett, Bradley, MacArthur
Reckless driver: Beckley, Jonben, Sophia
Shots fired: Bolt, Calloway Heights, Harper Heights, Lanark
Speeding vehicles: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights, Crab Orchard, Mabscott, Wickham
Suspicious person: Dry Hill
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver
Threats: Beaver (2), Blue Jay
Trespassing: Pemberton
Unwanted person: Cranberry, Prosperity
