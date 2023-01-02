The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Breaking and entering: Beaver

Burglar alarm: Bradley, Daniels (3)

Burglary: Beckley, Calloway Heights, Soak Creek

Disturbance: Beckley, Bradley, Cranberry, Harper Heights, Shady Spring, Sweeneysburg

Four-wheeler: Mabscott

Larceny: Calloway Heights, Pettus

Motor vehicle accident: Arnett, Bradley, MacArthur

Reckless driver: Beckley, Jonben, Sophia

Shots fired: Bolt, Calloway Heights, Harper Heights, Lanark

Speeding vehicles: Beaver

Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights, Crab Orchard, Mabscott, Wickham

Suspicious person: Dry Hill

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver

Threats: Beaver (2), Blue Jay

Trespassing: Pemberton

Unwanted person: Cranberry, Prosperity

