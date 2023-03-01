The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: Beckley Crossing
Attempt to locate: North Kanawha Street
Attempt to serve warrant: South Eisenhower Drive
Burglar alarm: 38 Chickadee Way, 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 1014 Johnstown Road (Appalachian Psychiatric Services), Galleria Plaza
Check welfare: 200 block North Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: Mason Street, Beckwood Drive, Garfield Street
Disturbance: Grey Flats Road, Harper Road
Domestic: Summers Street
Drug investigation: Harper Road
Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Maxwell Hill Road
Extra patrol: 103 Earwood St. (Earwood Apartments), 124 S. Heber St., 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s Beckley) (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 1 Rails to Trails (5), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Edgewood Drive (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Park Avenue, 100 block Maplewood Lane, 100 block Bostic Avenue, 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block New River Town Center, 1900 block Harper Road, 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Fight: Harper Road
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street (2)
Found property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Fraud: Autumn Oaks Drive
Harassing phone call: Harper Road
Harassment: 1920 Harper Road (IHOP), Combs Street
Intoxicated person: Johnstown Road
Juvenile problems: Bibb Avenue
K9 unit request: Harper Road, Hartley Road, Christopher Drive and Pinewood Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Templeview Drive, 2nd Street and Fayette Street, South Fayette Street and F. Street, Maplewood Lane and South Fayette Street, 3rd Avenue
Larceny: Ewart Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 269 N. Eisenhower Drive (One Stop)
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 112 Appalachian Drive (Goodwill), 18 Bypass Plaza (Staples)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 528 N. Lilly Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 200 block Prince Street, Stanaford Road and McCulloch Drive, West Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Overdose: Central Avenue and City Avenue
Person down: 3rd Avenue
Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive and North Kanwaha Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (4), 1706 Harper Road (Comac)
Shooting: Raleigh County
Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (3), 104 Pershing Ave. (Mabscott Elementary), 412 Old Mill Road (Hollywood Elementary), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious person: South Kanawha Street, Temple Street and Summers Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Temple Street and Nebraska Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 44 I77/I64 Entrance 44 South, 700 block South Fayette Street (3), Beaver Avenue and South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street and Antonio Avenue, South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue, North Kanawha Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block South Kanawha Street, 200 block Klaus Street, 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prosperity Road, 101 Hartley Ave. (Armory Water Wizard), 300 block Stanaford Road (2), Clyde Street and Powerline Drive, 500 block Hunter Street, 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General), Christopher Drive and Pinewood Drive, 2000 block Harper Road (2), 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2nd Street and South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Templeview Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2nd Street and Fayette Street, Pinewood Drive and Yellowwood Way, 2000 block Harper Road, South Fayette Street and F Street, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, South Heber Street and Earwood Street, Kessinger Street and Scott Avenue, 600 block South Fayette Street, Maplewood Lane and South Fayette Street, 200 block Hull Street, 700 block South Oakwood Avenue, East Prince Street and Powerline Drive, South Kanawha Street and Church Street, 700 block South Kanawha Street, G Street and South Kanawha Street, 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, 404 3rd Ave. (Little General), 100 block New River Town Center, 400 block New River Drive
Trespassing: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)
Unknown medical problem: 105 Prince St. (Kid in the Background), 360 Prince St. (New River Transit)
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), North Eisenhower Drive (2)
Vehicle towed: North Eisenhower Drive
Warrant served: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
911 hangup: 9th Street, Sandlewood Drive, Earwood Street
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
