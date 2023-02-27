The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 2905 Robert C. Byrd (Gomart Beckley), Westwood Drive
Breaking and entering in progress: 410 2nd St. (Mad Hatters Club)
Burglar alarm: 220 N. Fayette St. (Lusk and Bradford Law)
Check welfare: Johnstown Road, Elkins Street
Court paper served: Washington Street
Disturbance: 100 block Porter Street
Driving under the influence investigation: Sadie Street
Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Extra patrol: 10 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 2 Rails to Trails, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 100 Virginia Street, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s Beckley), 200 Galleria Plaza, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 100 Earwood St., 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 126 New River Town Center (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 700 Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes)
Follow-up call: Westwood Drive
Foot patrol: South Heber Street and Neville Street
Found property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Harassment: Mason Street
Juvenile problems: 1924 Harper Road (Morgan’s Food and Spirits, Quality Inn)
K9 unit request: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), South Heber Street and Neville Street, Elkins Street and North Kanawha Street, 200 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mental problems: Railroad Avenue, East Prince Street
Missing person: Hargrove Street
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road
Open door/window: Washington Street
Overdose: Garfield Street
Person down: North Vance Drive
Project lifesaver: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (3), 622 Johnstown Road (Little General)
Shots fired: Harper Road
Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (4)
Stolen property: 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Stolen vehicle: Hill Street
Suspicious activity: Westwood Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious person: New River Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)
Traffic light problem: 100 block South Kanawha Street
Traffic stop: 100 block High School Drive, 3025 Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC), 4141 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy’s Beckley), 2004 Harper Road (Shell), 4289 Robert C. Byrd (Olive Garden), 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General; Dunkin’ Donuts), 1 Nell Jean Square, 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ewart Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street, Elkins Street and North Kanawha Street, 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), Rural Acres Drive and North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue, 1101 W. Neville St. (Black Bear Pharmacy), 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gomart Beckley), 200 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1700 block Harper Road, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: 410 2nd St. (Mad Hatters Club), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General)
Vagrant: College Avenue
Violation of domestic violence petition: 1034 N. Eisenhower Drive (Pizza Hut)
911 hangup: Teel Road
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Dry Hill
Extra patrol: Glen Daniel
Extra patrol, loud music/noise: Daniels, Harper Heights, Shady Spring
Fraud: Dry Hill
Noise complaint: Bradley
Reckless driver: Crab Orchard, Beaver, Bradley
Shoplifting: MacArthur, Beckley
Shots fired: Beckley
Suspicious person: Daniels, Piney View
Traffic stop: Fairdale, Harper Heights, Shady Spring, Eccles, Cool Ridge
Unwanted person: Beckley, Calloway Heights, Stanaford
Vehicle disabled: MacArthur
911 hangup: Shady Spring
