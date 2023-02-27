The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: Harper Road
Assault already occurred: 2398 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Barking dog: Hargrove Street
Bleeding: East C Street
Burglar alarm: 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park), 17 Yellowwood Way
Burglary not in progress: Hunter Street
Civil arrest: South Eisenhower Drive and Brookshire Lane
Disturbance: Kessinger Street, Hager Street, Porter Street
Domestic: Walnut Street and Rural Acres Drive
Extra patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 400 block Neville Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (2), 200 block Main Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 200 block Larew Avenue (2), Johnstown Road and Kiser Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Fraud: 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse)
Intoxicated person: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
Joyriding: Ellison Avenue
K9 unit request: 200 block South Oakwood Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: Virginia Street
Panic/hold alarm: Westwood Drive
Possible driving under the influence: 1800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Sexual assault not in progress: Carter Street
Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3)
Suspicious activity: West Neville Street, 1240 N. Eisenhower Drive (Bellacino's), Ridgecrest Avenue
Suspicious person: South Fayette Street
Traffic stop: 704 S. Kanawha St. (WVU Tech Adventures), 100 block Sunrise Avenue, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1400 block Harper Road, 200 block Pinewood Drive, 700 block Maxwell Hill Road, 200 block 3rd Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, Sisson Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 500 block Neville Street, 200 block South Oakwood Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), 360 Prince St. (New River Transit bus station), South Kanawha and Mel Hancock Way, 100 block Barber Avenue, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 700 block South Fayette Street, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Wood Street, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Eisenhower Drive and Johnstown Road, 300 block 3rd Avenue, 100 block New River Town Center (behind Wasabi Fusion)
Threats: 140 Harper Park Drive (Texas Steakhouse)
Unknown law enforcement problem: West Neville Street and Prince Street
Unwanted person: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter), Kessinger Street, 214 Vance Drive (Beckley Housing Authority), Johnstown Road
Vehicle disabled: 200 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Warrant served: Manor Drive
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.