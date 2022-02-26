The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: East Prince Street
Assist other department: Bailey Avenue, Mankin Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: Clyde Street, 100 block East Main Street
Burglar alarm: Mallard Court (One Point Acupuncture), Myers Avenue, Sunset Drive
Burglary not in progress: E Street
Check welfare: 600 block Johnstown Road, Mercer Street
Child abuse/neglect: North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Civil matter: Hargrove Street
Destruction of property: South Heber Street
Disturbance: Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments) (2)
Domestic: South Oakwood Avenue
DUI investigation: Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse)
Drug violation in progress: Harper Road (Comac)
Extra patrol: Bradley School Road (Bradley Elementary School), 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Edgewood Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 500 block Ewart Avenue, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 1900 block Harper Road (2), Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments), 100 block Hillpark Drive, 100 block Johnstown Road, 200 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Meadows Court, 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Patch Street (2), 500 block Patch Street, Pershing Avenue (Mabscott Elementary School), Rails to Trails (4), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walmart in MacArthur), Stanaford Road (Stanaford Elementary School), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue
Follow-up call: Hull Street
Fraud: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Harassment: South Fayette Street
Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn)
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
911 hangup: Ball Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Chase bank)
Panic/hold alarm: Beckley Crossing (Suddenlink)
Parking complaint: 100 block Howe Street (Community Action)
Possible DUI: Harper Road (Little General/Subway)
School zone: Park Avenue (Park Middle School)
Shots fired: 100 block Tolley Drive
Suspicious activity: West Avenue
Suspicious package: First Street/Second Avenue
Suspicious person: First Avenue/Park Avenue, 300 block Neville Street, 400 block Orchard Avenue, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart)
Tampering with mail: South Oakwood Avenue
Threats: Edgewood Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Logan's Roadhouse)
Tobacco violation: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Traffic control: Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School)
Traffic stop: 100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Pine Lodge Road, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Ragland Road, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), F Street/South Fayette Street, 1800 block Harper Road, South Kanawha Street/E Street, Neville Street/Woodlawn Avenue, Ragland Road (U Haul), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Third Avenue (Little General) (2)
Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Vehicle identification number verification: Woodlawn Avenue
Vehicle towed: Clyde Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: Larew Avenue