BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: Maxwell Hill Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Assault already occurred: Simpkins Street
Barking dog: Hargrove Street
Breaking and entering in progress: 1920 Harper Road (IHOP)
Burglar alarm: 410 2nd St. (Mad Hatters Club), 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church)
Check welfare: 825 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar Tree Sophia), South Kanawha Street and Johnstown Road
Disturbance: 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), Lewis Ritchie Drive
Domestic: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Domestic violence petition served: Beckley Crossing
Drug investigation: Johnstown Road, Manor Drive
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Earwood Street, 200 block South Heber Street, 400 block Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 1500 block Harper Road, 200 block Hartley Avenue, 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 300 block Beckley Crossing, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 200 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Galleria Plaza
Fight: Quarry Street
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street
Found property: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), G Street
Home confinement: Woodlawn Avenue
Intoxicated person: Ewart Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet)
K9 unit request: 600 block Johnstown Road
Loud music/noise: Westline Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problem: 117 Orchard Ave.
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 201 S. Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 300 block Prince Street
Overdose: East C Street
Person down: Woodlawn Avenue
Reckless driver: 1300 block Harper Road
Seizures: Clyde Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1881 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walmart MacArthur), 1252 N. Eisenhower Drive (Shoe Carnival)
Shots fired: Pershing Street
Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2),
Stolen property 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Suspicious activity: Clyde Street, North Kanawha Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious person: Earwood Street, Johnstown Road and Eisenhower Drive, 2871 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Salvation Army), Virginia Street
Tamper with mail: Mason Street
Threats: 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gomart Beckley)
Traffic stop: 1700 block Harper Road, 400 block 3rd Avenue, 100 block South Eisenhower Drive, South Eisenhower Drive and Myers Avenue, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park) (2), 600 block Temple Street, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Austin Avenue and Kanawha Street, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and New Jersey Avenue, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive and Johnstown Road, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block 3rd Avenue, 700 block South Kanawha Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street
Trespassing: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Unwanted person: Autumn Lane
Violation of domestic violence petition: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
911 hangup: Beaver Avenue and West Virginia Street, Fred T. Simms Terrace
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
