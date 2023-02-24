The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Burglar alarm: 104 S. Eisenhower Drive (Bypass Pharmacy), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Burglary not in progress: Wilkes Avenue
CPR-adult: Mason Street
Disturbance: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 219 Pikeview Drive (Young Chows), 4291 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cheddar’s)
Domestic: Ewart Avenue, Washington Street and Broadway Street, Cannaday Street
Domestic violence petition served: Fairlawn Avenue, Scott Avenue, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Electronic sex crime: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department) (2)
Extra patrol: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block Crescent Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Ewart Avenue, Harper Road and Hylton Lane, 400 block Neville Street, 200 block Temple Street, 800 block Johnstown Road
Harassment: Hartley Avenue
Foot patrol: 100 block Earwood Street
Fraud: Mason Street
K9 unit request: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Laceration/cut: 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John’s Pizza)
Larceny: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Hylton Lane, 269 N. Eisenhower Drive (One Stop)
Loud music/noise: Beckley Plaza, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart Beckley), 5460 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Pinewood Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 200 block McCulloch Drive, 200 block Sheridan Avenue
No driver’s license: Woodlawn Avenue
Pain: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter)
Panic/hold alarm: 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out) (2)
Person down: East Prince Street
Possible driving under the influence: 220 Eisenhower Drive
Sexual assault not in progress: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Shoplifting: 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree Beckley)
Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (3), 4575 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cranberry Prosperity Elementary), 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious activity: Edgewood Drive, 1920 Harper Road (IHOP), Stanaford Road
Suspicious person: 114 New River Town Center (Wasabi Fusion), 4th Street, Harper Road, South Fayette Street (2), Witherspoon Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), Johnstown Road and South Kanawha Street, 2nd Street and 3rd Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: 2005 Harper Road (Little General)
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive and South Oakwood Avenue, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 400 N. Eisenhower Drive (Scrubbies Car Wash), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 404 3rd Ave. (Little General) (2), 1700 block Harper Road, 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, North Kanawha Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block South Fayette Street, 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), 416 G St. (Outreach for Christ Christian Center), South Kanwaha Street and Church Street, 200 block South Fayette Street
Unconscious/syncope: 1207 S. Kanawha St. (Creative Exteriors), 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)
Unwanted person: North Vance Drive, 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), 1937 Harper Road (Taco Bell), Westline Drive
Vehicle disabled: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vehicle identification number verification: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Wildlife call: 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General) (2)
RALEIGH COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
