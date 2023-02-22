The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Abandoned vehicle: 221 Edgewood Drive
Animal call unknown: Hartley Avenue, 745 South Kanawha Street (Corner Shop)
Assault already occurred: 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), East Prince Street
Assist other department: Nathan Street and Alaska Avenue
Attempt to locate: Christopher Drive
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Check welfare: Azzara Avenue, Saunders Avenue, Johnstown Road
Civil matter: Autumn Lane
Deceased/found body: 126 Ringleben Street
Destruction of property: Rural Acres Drive and Mellon Street
Domestic: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Drug investigation: Tolbert Street
Drug violation not in progress: Woodlawn Avenue
Extra patrol: 100 Adair Street (New River Park), 100 block Larew Avenue, 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (3), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Neville Street, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (2), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge) 100 block Pine Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 Beckley Crossing, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Patch Street
Follow-up call: 176 Airport Circle (Raleigh County Memorial Airport)
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street
Found property: Grant Street
K9 unit request: Tractor Supply, Tolbert Street (2)
Loud music/noise: Harper Road, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 4081 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Mighty Shine Car Wash)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Alaska Avenue and Neville Street, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2800 block Robert C . Byrd Drive
Overdose: Broadway Street
No driver license: Sunrise Avenue and Harper Road
Panhandling: 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts)
Parking complaint: 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree Beckley)
Person down: McClure Street, Westmoreland Street
Shoplifting: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)
Shots fired: South Heber Street
Special assignment: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 101 South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Suspicious activity: Hager Street, 4th Street
Suspicious vehicle: 1340 North Eisenhower Drive (NAPA), Robert C. Byrd and Ellison Avenue, 100 Block Beckley Crossing
Traffic stop: 1800 block Harper Road, Johnstown Road and Houston Street, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, Grove Avenue and South Fayette Street, South Heber Street and 2nd Street, 700 block South Fayette Street (2), Beaver Avenue and South Fayette Street, Montgomery Court and Beaver Avenue, 2000 block Harper Road (2), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 2004 Harper Road (Shell), 1700 block Harper Road (2), South Fayette and Barber Avenue, 200 Beckley Plaza (Schewels), 400 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block Hylton Lane (Chick-fil-A) (2), 200 block Stanaford Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue, 100 Adair Street (New River Park), F. Street and South Fayette Street, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Trespassing: North Eisenhower Drive, Ewart Avenue
Unknown law enforcement problem: Mason Street
Unwanted person: Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Vehicle disabled: Pikeview Drive and Manor Drive
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.