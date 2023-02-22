The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Abandoned vehicle: 221 Edgewood Drive

Animal call unknown: Hartley Avenue, 745 South Kanawha Street (Corner Shop)

Assault already occurred: 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), East Prince Street

Assist other department: Nathan Street and Alaska Avenue

Attempt to locate: Christopher Drive

Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)

Check welfare: Azzara Avenue, Saunders Avenue, Johnstown Road

Civil matter: Autumn Lane

Deceased/found body: 126 Ringleben Street

Destruction of property: Rural Acres Drive and Mellon Street

Domestic: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)

Drug investigation: Tolbert Street

Drug violation not in progress: Woodlawn Avenue

Extra patrol: 100 Adair Street (New River Park), 100 block Larew Avenue, 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (3), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Neville Street, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (2), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge) 100 block Pine Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 Beckley Crossing, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Patch Street

Follow-up call: 176 Airport Circle (Raleigh County Memorial Airport)

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street

Found property: Grant Street

K9 unit request: Tractor Supply, Tolbert Street (2)

Loud music/noise: Harper Road, Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident private lot: 4081 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Mighty Shine Car Wash)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Alaska Avenue and Neville Street, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2800 block Robert C . Byrd Drive

Overdose: Broadway Street

No driver license: Sunrise Avenue and Harper Road

Panhandling: 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Panic/hold alarm: 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts)

Parking complaint: 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree Beckley)

Person down: McClure Street, Westmoreland Street

Shoplifting: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)

Shots fired: South Heber Street

Special assignment: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 101 South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)

Suspicious activity: Hager Street, 4th Street

Suspicious vehicle: 1340 North Eisenhower Drive (NAPA), Robert C. Byrd and Ellison Avenue, 100 Block Beckley Crossing

Traffic stop: 1800 block Harper Road, Johnstown Road and Houston Street, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, Grove Avenue and South Fayette Street, South Heber Street and 2nd Street, 700 block South Fayette Street (2), Beaver Avenue and South Fayette Street, Montgomery Court and Beaver Avenue, 2000 block Harper Road (2), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 2004 Harper Road (Shell), 1700 block Harper Road (2), South Fayette and Barber Avenue, 200 Beckley Plaza (Schewels), 400 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block Hylton Lane (Chick-fil-A) (2), 200 block Stanaford Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Veterans Avenue, 100 Adair Street (New River Park), F. Street and South Fayette Street, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Trespassing: North Eisenhower Drive, Ewart Avenue

Unknown law enforcement problem: Mason Street

Unwanted person: Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)

Vehicle disabled: Pikeview Drive and Manor Drive

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

