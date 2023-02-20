The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: Wilkes Avenue
Arrest: South Kanawha Street
Assault in progress: Fred T. Simms Terrace
Barking dog: Hartley Avenue
Burglar alarm: 600 Johnstown Road (Beckley Art Center)
Burglary in progress: South Fayette Street
Check welfare: 801 S. Kanawha St. (Kahn’s Fried Chicken and Gyros), Beaver Avenue and South Fayette Street
Civil assist: Robert C. Byrd Drive and South Oakwood Avenue
Disturbance: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter), 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Clyde Street
Domestic: Smoot Avenue
Driving under the influence investigation: 404 3rd Ave. (Little General)
Drug investigation: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2)
Drug violation in progress: Church Street
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 128 S. Heber St., 103 Earwood St. (Earwood Apartments), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Timberland Road, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Earwood Street, 300 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 Woodlawn Avenue, South Heber Street and Neville Street
Escort: South Eisenhower Drive
Four-wheeler: 100 Adair St. (New River Park)
Joyriding: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
K9 unit request: South Kanawha and Johnstown Road, 2930 Robert C. Byrd (McDonald’s downtown), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2)
Loud music/noise: Harper Road
Magistrate detail: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl’s)
Open door/window: Hager Street
Possible driving under the influence: Ritter Drive and Airport Road
Reckless driver: 100 2nd Ave.
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Patch Street, South Fayette Street
Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (2)
Speeding vehicle: 100 block Hartley Avenue
Suspicious activity: Woodlawn Avenue, South Fayette Street, Ewart Avenue, Mason Street, 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Suspicious person: Wilkes Parkway, 100 block Earwood Street, North Heights Drive
Suspicious vehicle: 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), Park Avenue
Threats: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Traffic stop: 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge), 2100 Harper Road (Go Mart Harper Heights), 43 I77/I64 Entrance 44 South, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2200 block Pikeview Drive, 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 110 Harper Park Drive (Hampton Inn), 301 Teel Road (Maxwell Hill Baptist Church), 126 New River Town Center (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet), 2046 Harper Road, 1939.5 Harper Road (Dairy Queen), 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 3934 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Beckley Auto Mall), 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prince Street, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pinecrest Industrial Park, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Old Eccles Road, 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald’s downtown), 300 block F Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, 1st Avenue and Neville Street, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 1700 block Harper Road, East Prince Street and Powerline Drive, 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive
Unknown law enforcement problem: Smoot Avenue
Unwanted person: Mills Avenue
Warrant served: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 2005 Harper Road (Exxon/Burger King)
911 hang-up: Allen Avenue
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
