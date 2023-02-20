The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: Orchard Avenue
Assist other department: 200 block Maple Fork Road, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Attempt to serve warrant: Rural Acres Drive
Barking dog: G Street
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 410 2nd St. (Mad Hatter Club) (3), 409 Beckley Crossing (Patty's), 220 N. Fayette St. (Lusk and Bradford Law), 402 Myers Ave., 220 N. Fayette St. (Lusk and Bradford Law)
Civil matter: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Wilson Street
Destruction of property: Dove Lane, 31 Robin Place
Disturbance: Wilkes Avenue, Broadway Street
Domestic: Antonio Avenue
Driving under the influence investigation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 100 Earwood St. (apartments), 128 S. Heber St., 104 Kiser St. (Beckley Police Garage), 400 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) 100 block Earwood Street, 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block New River Town Center, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Wilkes Parkway, 200 block Main Street (2), 100 block Hylton Lane, 1 Rails to Trails, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Templeview Drive
Follow-up call: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Fraud: 1937 Harper Road (Taco Bell)
Intoxicated person: 108 Mt. Tabor Road (Davis Auto Parts)
Juvenile problems: G Street
K9 unit request: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Loud music/noise: City Avenue (2), 300 Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mental problem: Graham Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Temple Street and Nebraska Avenue
Overdose: 801 S. Kanwaha St. (Khan's Fried Chicken and Gyros), Harper Road
Person down: 1 Rails to Trails
Possible driving under the influence: 3700 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Canterbury Drive
Reckless driver: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center) (2)
Suspicious activity: Allen Avenue
Suspicious person: Huffman Street, South Fayette Street, Hargrove Street, Johnstown Road, Park Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Lode Drive, Crescent Road, 1230 N. Eisenhower Drive (Game Stop), 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park)
Traffic stop: 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 100 block 2nd Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Wood Street and North Vance Drive, McCulloch Drive and Stanaford Road, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Rural Acres Drive and North Eisenhower Drive, 400 block Neville Street, West Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, Prince Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1602 Harper Road (Raleigh County Health Department) (2), 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, College Avenue and Granville Avenue, 2100 Harper Road (Go Mart Harper Heights), 2000 block Harper Road (3), 1700 block Harper Road, 1907 Harper Road, (Howard Johnson), South Kanawha Street and Johnstown Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Pikeview Drive
Unknown medical problem: 404 3rd Ave. (Little General)
Unwanted person: Frontier Street, Sandstone Drive
Vandalism/destruction of property: Wren Place
Warrant served: 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge) (2)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
