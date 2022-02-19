The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve court document: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Larew Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2)
Breaking and entering in progress: F Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: E Street
Burglar alarm: 1320 S. Eisenhower Drive (Audio Video Solutions), 1735 S. Fayette St., 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), 129 Main St. (United National Bank), 517 Orchard Ave., 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)
Burglary not in progress: South Vance Drive
Check welfare: South Fayette Street
Child abuse/neglect: New River Town Center
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Extra patrol: 100 block City Avenue, 100 block E Street, 100 Earwood St. (Earwood Apartments), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (5), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (5), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (5), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 2300 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Frontier Street, 1900 block Harper Road (3), 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hillpark Drive, 100 block Johnstown Road, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park), 100 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street (5), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 Third Ave., 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Third Avenue
Harassing phone call: Temple Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 700 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Overdose: Hargrove Street
School zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School)
Stolen vehicle: Hawksbury Terrace
Suspicious activity: F Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Street
Suspicious vehicle: Galleria Plaza (2)
Tampering with mail: Sunrise Avenue
Threats: Vine Street
Traffic stop: South Fayette Street/Antonio Avenue, South Fayette Street/South Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/McCreery Street, 1300 block Harper Road, 1400 block Harper Road, South Kanawha Street/Beaver Avenue, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 700 block South Kanawha Street, 300 block Neville Street, 300 block Prince Street, 100 block Raleigh Avenue, 1900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Second Street, Second Street/Third Avenue
Unresponsive: Pine Lodge Road
Unwanted person: Neville Street
Vehicle disabled: New River Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Wanted person: Beckley