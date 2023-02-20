The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Burglar alarm: 4140 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Chase Bank), 104 South Eisenhower Drive (2), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary
Check welfare: East C Street
Deliver message: Dublin Road
Disturbance: Bypass plaza
Driving under the influence investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Hubbard Street, Harper Road
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 1900 block Harper Road, 103 Earwood Street (Earwood Apartments) 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Neville Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Carriage Drive, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 400 block Neville Street, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 360 Princet Street (New River Transit), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 Adair Street (New River Park), 513 Ewart Avenue (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block Patch Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block New River Town Center, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Follow-up call: 101 North Eisenhower Drive (CJ's Liquor)
Harassment: South Vance Drive
Juvenile problems: Hartley Avenue
K9 unit request: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Hubbard Street, 2000 block Harper Road
Larceny: Mason Street, 122 Industrial Drive (Bob Evans)
Loud music/noise: Temple Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Missing person: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Motor vehicle accident private lot: North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Chick-fil-A Restaurant), 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Eisenhower Drive
Open container: W. Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Open door/window: Orchard Avenue
Overdose: Adamos Street, South Vance Drive, South Fayette Street
Panic/hold alarm: 402 3rd Avenue (Home Furniture)
Pursuit: North Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: 1048 North Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's)
Special assignment: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Suspicious person: South Eisenhower Drive, City Avenue, North Kanawha Street and Wilson Street
Threats: Appalachian Drive
Traffic stop: East Prince Street and Powerline Drive, 300 block Rural Acres Drive, 152 Stanaford Road (Brandies Muffler), 902 North Eisenhower Drive (City National Bank), 300 block Stanaford Road, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), 1 Park Avenue (City National Bank), 100 block West Virginia Street, South Eisenhower Drive and Booth Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 2000 block Harper Road (3), Woodlawn Avenue and 2nd Street, 2nd Street and 3rd Avenue
Unknown medical problem: Industrial Drive
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
